Amick to Begin Rehab Assignment
June 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. INF Billy Amick has been transferred to the FCL Twins to begin a rehab assignment. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 12 on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its home series with Peoria tonight at 6:35.
