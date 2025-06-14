TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: June 14 vs South Bend (Cubs Affiliate)

June 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Saturday, June 14, 2025

- Right-Handed Pitcher Ruben Galindo returned from rehab and reinstated from Fort Wayne 7-Day IL

- Right-Handed Pitcher Sam Whiting transferred from San Antonio to Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne TinCaps (29-31) vs. South Bend Cubs (20-40)

Saturday, June 14 | Parkview Field | 5:35 PM & TBD | Game 61 & 62 of 132

G1: RHP Isaiah Lowe (1-6, 6.42 ERA) vs. RHP Ryan Gallagher (3-3, 3.00 ERA)

G2: RHP Eric Yost (3-4, 2.29 ERA) vs. RHP Erian Rodriguez (0-2, 3.77 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: In its fourth sellout of the season, 7,374 fans packed Parkview Field, as the Fort Wayne TinCaps lost 10-1 to the South Bend Cubs.

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY: The rainy weather in Fort Wayne postponed Friday night's game.. In the 11 scheduled games, an unseasonably damp start to summer has brought 5 hours and 4 minutes of delays plus two postponements.

YOU'VE BEEN YOST'D: TinCaps starter Eric Yost has dominated this season through 10 starts, ranking 2nd in the MWL with a 2.29 ERA while striking out 54 batters. Holding a 3-4 record, the righty ranks 10th in innings pitched (51.0), batting average against (.239), 5th in BB% (7.7), and 6th in BB/9 (3.00). Yost struck out five across five one-run innings on Sunday. He was fantastic in May, turning in a pair of quality starts. The Northeastern grad held a 2-2 record with a Midwest League second-best 1.46 ERA. Across 24 2/3 innings in four starts, Yost held opponents to a .163 batting average, striking out 27.

SELL OUT THE PARK(VIEW): Behind a season third-best crowd of 7,374 fans at Parkview Field on Thursday night, the Hoosier State rivalry between South Bend and Fort Wayne combined for the fourth sellout of the season.

ONE LAST BITE: From Thursday through Saturday, Parkview Field will host the final edition of the Hoosier State Tenderloins Series presented by Indiana Pork. Wearing specially designed uniforms, the team's Tenderloin identity jerseys are red, white, and blue, featuring the Hoosier State Tenderloins logo on the chest. The predominantly blue sleeves will include a fairgrounds motif. The trunk of the jersey and caps includes red and white candy stripes, which subtly include the names of all 92 Indiana counties to show our Hoosier Pride. This will be the last year of the three-year run for the Hoosier State Tenderloins as a TinCaps' alternate identity. The Breaded Tenderloin sandwich originated in Northeast Indiana, not far from Parkview Field. Just 25 miles southeast of the ballpark in downtown Huntington, Nick's Kitchen has been treating customers to tasty tenderloin sandwiches since 1908. A meal of ground pork will be donated to Community Harvest Food Bank for each tenderloin sandwich sold.

CELEBRATING FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND: This off-season, two members of the TinCaps became fathers. First baseman Ethan Long welcomed a son, Kason, in February. Kason and his mom are here visiting from Arizona, along with Ethan's Dad and two sisters. Also, clubhouse manager Sam Lewis became the proud dad of Jensen in December' Manager Lukas Ray is the father of a 1-year-old himself. Little Knox and his mom are visiting this weekend from South Carolina.

THE 260 SHOWING OUT IN THE SHOW: Three current big leaguers who have a connection to Fort Wayne are currently in the MLB leaders lists. North Side High School alum and current Detroit Tiger Zach McKinstry is tied for the American League lead with seven triples. 2019 TinCap and current Washington National MacKenzie Gore leads all of Major League Baseball with 114 strikeouts. Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017) is eighth in the National League with 18 stolen bases.

THE ROAD TO OMAHA: As the Men's College World Series kicks off today, LaOtto, Indiana native Graham Kelham will represent the Fort Wayne area as a part of the Murray State Racers. Kelham started his college career at the NAIA level at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, where he ended 4th in the nation with 12 saves. With Murray State, Kelham picked up both a win and a save in the super regionals to send the Racers to Omaha for the first time ever. In the postseason, the right-hander threw 16 innings, garnering four saves, a 2-0 record, and 26 strikeouts. Current TinCaps Brandon Butterworth (NC State) and Josh Mallitz (Ole Miss) each reached the DI College World Series.

JAKE SNIDER: Behind a pinch-hit RBI single, he has reached base in 24 out of his last 26 games. Snider collected an RBI base knock in each of his first two trips to the plate last Wednesday against Beloit. In his last 12 games, Snider is hitting .286 (10-for-35) with 4 2B, 7 BB, and 7 RBI.

EYEING IT LIKE A HAWK(INS): Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 13 outings following two shutout innings on Wednesday. Across 16 1/3 quiet innings, Hawkins has struck out 21, with his fastball topping 98 mph. He is tied for 5th in the league with 4 wins, sixth in appearances with 19, and 12th amongst Midwest League relievers with 35 strikeouts, and is 10th in K% (33.3). After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

GUTSY GUSTIN: TinCaps long-reliever Harry Gustin continues to go long distances out of the bullpen. The southpaw worked two hitless frames on Tuesday night, and he faced just seven batters in the process. This outing lowers Gustin's season ERA to 1.93 across his 14 appearances. The left-hander put on a show last Friday against the Sky Carp by recording his third nine-plus-out save. Gustin gave up just one hit, striking out a career-high six. His 43 strikeouts this season tie him for third amongst Midwest League relievers.







Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.