'Caps Split Sunday Doubleheader with Loons

Published on April 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Midland, MI - The Fort Wayne TinCaps split their Opening Weekend doubleheader with the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate), winning the opener 4-1 before dropping the finale 16-1.

After game two of the series was postponed on Saturday, the TinCaps (1-2) came out firing in the opener of the doubleheader on Sunday. Catcher Carlos Rodriguez anchored the offense, going 2-for-4 with a single, a double, and a run scored. He is 4-for-7 to begin the season.

The 'Caps got on the board first in the opening frame after outfielder Kasen Wells scored on a ground ball up the middle from Lamar King Jr., sliding around the tag on a play at the plate.

King Jr. stole second a batter later, allowing Rodriguez to score from third on the throw down, evading a tag on another play at the plate.

In the second inning, first baseman Jack Costello launched the first TinCaps home run of the season. The solo shot off the southpaw Zach Root is Costello's seventh home run against left-handed pitching in the last year, the most of anyone in the Midwest League

Fort Wayne capped its scoring on another fielder's choice and play at the plate as Alex McCoy drove in Zach Evans in the third.

The Loons (2-1) garnered two hits, both coming from second baseman Nico Perez. Perez launched his first long ball of the year in the fourth, scoring Great Lakes' only run.

TinCaps right-hander Clay Edmondson faced the minimum in the ninth, securing the first save of his professional career.

The Loons' offense came to life in game two. In six innings at the plate, Great Lakes combined for 16 runs on 16 hits, including a nine-run, seven-hit, 12-batter third inning.

Outfielder Charles Davalan (Dodgers No. 8 prospect) swatted a pair of home runs in the inning, capping off the frame with a grand slam. The first-round compensatory pick in the 2025 MLB Draft combined for six RBI.

Second baseman Logan Wagner went 3-for-5 with 4 RBI after both a two-run double and a two-run home run.

In total, all nine Loons starters reached while six recorded multi-hit affairs.

Great Lakes starter, right-hander Christian Zazueta (Dodgers No. 9 prospect), retired the first nine batters he faced, seven of which via the strikeout.

The two 'Caps hits and lone run came in the fourth. Following a leadoff double by Wells and a single by Evans, Kavares Tears drove in Fort Wayne's only run with a sacrifice fly to left field.

Next Game: Tuesday, April 7 vs. Lansing (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: TBD

- Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Tzu-Chen Sha

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MyNetworkTV Channel 21.3 | MLB + | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.