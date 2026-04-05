River Bandits, Cubs Opening Weekend Series Postponed

Published on April 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







After consulting with Major League Baseball, it has been determined that the postponed games between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the South Bend Cubs scheduled for April 3 and April 4 have been canceled and will not be made up.

The game originally scheduled for today, April 5, remains postponed and will be made up as part of a reverse doubleheader on June 5 at Modern Woodmen Park. The first game of the twin bill will be played at 5:30 p.m. with the second game commencing after the conclusion of game one. South Bend will play game two as the home team.







Midwest League Stories from April 5, 2026

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