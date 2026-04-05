Quad Cities' Season-Opener Postponed for Second-Straight Night
Published on April 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
South Bend, Indiana - Today's 4:05 p.m. game between the River Bandits and the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader, which will be scheduled for a future date.
Quad Cities' doubleheader scheduled for tomorrow, April 5 is still set to commence at 2:05 p.m. ET. Both games of the twin bill will be seven innings.
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Midwest League Stories from April 4, 2026
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