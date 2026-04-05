Rattlers Power up to Take Nightcap

Published on April 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers hit three homers and rode a two-out, five-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning to rally past the Beloit Sky Carp in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader at Neuroscience Group Field. The home team also withstood a late rally from Beloit to earn an 8-7 victory.

Braylon Payne powered Wisconsin (1-1) to the lead in the bottom of the first with a lead-off home run to right-center.

Beloit (1-1) bounced back to take the lead on a two-out, two-run double by Starlyn Caba in the top of the third.

The Timber Rattlers used the long ball to go back in front in their half of the third. Marco Dinges launched a long, two-run home run to left-center.

Caba struck again in the top of the fifth with a two-run single to vault the Sky Carp to a 4-3 lead.

The chances of a comeback looked bleak for the Rattlers in the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs and none on base after Beloit reliever Brayan Mendoza struck out the first two Wisconsin batters of the frame. Then, Mendoza walked Daniel Dickinson, hit Dinges, and walked Andrew Fischer to load the bases.

The Sky Carp called for reliever Xavier Cardenas to get them out of the jam. It appeared that he would do that when Tayden Hall sent a popup to foul territory near third base. The wind had other ideas as it blew the ball back into fair territory and out of the reach of Beloit third baseman Wilfredo Lara. The ball dropped in for a two-run single and a 5-4 Rattlers advantage.

Eric Bitonti drilled the next pitch into the Wisconsin bullpen for a three-run home run and a comfortable 8-4 lead.

Beloit would load the bases with two outs in their last at bat during the seventh on three walks by Jesus Flores. Cam Cannarella made it close with a two-run single. Wilson Weber tightened the game to a one run with an RBI single to force Wisconsin to go to Bryan Rivera to close out the contest.

Rivera earned the save by getting the final out on a deep fly to center. That earned the split in the doubleheader.

The Timber Rattlers are off on Sunday and Monday. They will return to action on Tuesday against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa. Game time is 6:30pm. The radio broadcast starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:10pm on News Talk 93.9FM and 1490AM WOSH.

R H E

BEL 002 020 3 - 7 6 0

WIS 102 050 x - 8 6 0

Click here for the Boxscore

Click here for the Scoring Plays

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Braylon Payne (1st, 0 on in 1st inning off Aiden May, 0 out)

Marco Dinges (1st, 1 on in 3rd inning off Aiden May, 1 out)

Eric Bitonti (1st, 2 on in 5th inning off Xavier Cardenas, 2 out)

WP: Chandler Welch (1-0)

LP: Brayan Mendoza (0-1)

SAVE: Bryan Rivera (1)

TIME: 2:03

ATTN: 4,234







Midwest League Stories from April 4, 2026

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