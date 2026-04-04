Today's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Tomorrow

Published on April 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (1-0) and Fort Wayne TinCaps (0-1) Saturday afternoon game has been postponed due to inclement weather at Dow Diamond.

The Loons and TinCaps will play a doubleheader tomorrow Sunday, April 5th. Game one will start at 12:05 p.m., with game two shortly after game one concludes. Both games will be seven innings.

It will be the first doubleheader for Great Lakes in 2026. On Sunday, Kids 12-and-under Eat Free & Run the Bases presented by Serra Toyota of Saginaw. After running the bases, kids will receive a Loons Easter goodie bag to take home with them.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 4, 2026

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