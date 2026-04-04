Nuts/Dragons Postponed, Doubleheader Set for April 29

Published on April 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The scheduled Saturday matinee between the Lansing Lugnuts (1-1) and Dayton Dragons (1-1) has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Jackson Field™.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 29, when the Dragons next come to Michigan's state capital. Game 1 will start at 11:05 p.m. on a Grand Slam School Day; Game 2 will begin 40 minutes after the first game's conclusion.

Fans possessing tickets to Saturday's game may exchange them in person at the box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to a future Lugnuts home game in 2026.

For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







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