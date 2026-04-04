Taylor, Sixth-Inning Offense Propel Nuts to First Win

Published on April 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - After dropping the first game of the season-opening series, the Lansing Lugnuts (1-1) bounced back and took care of business on Friday night at Jackson Field™ thanks to an offensive burst in the sixth inning, downing the Dayton Dragons (1-1), 5-1.

Lansing used just two pitchers. In only his second pro baseball game and his debut as a Lugnut, Zane Taylor pitched five scoreless innings, giving up two hits and three walks and striking out three batters on the way to his first win in the pros.

Kyle Robinson came in as relief and tossed the remaining four innings, giving up three hits, one earned run and earning the save.

It was a quiet game to start as neither team found much early offensive momentum. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Lugnuts broke the ice with an RBI double down the left-field line from Pedro Pineda.

Jared Sprague-Lott opened the bottom of the sixth inning by launching a solo home run to left-center to put Lansing up 2-0.

Rodney Green Jr. kept the Lugnuts' momentum going, dodging a tag at home plate and scoring on a C.J. Pittaro dribbler in front of home plate. A Dylan Fien sacrifice fly and a Nate Nankil bases-loaded walk added to the Lansing lead, the Lugnuts up 5-0 lead at the end of the sixth inning.

Dayton found its first and only run of the game with an RBI single from Kien Vu in the top of the eighth.

Sprague-Lott led the offense with a 3-for-4 night. Green finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles; the Nuts' center fielder has knocked three doubles and two homers in the first two games.

The Lugnuts close out the series on a Saturday Darty featuring Thirsty Thursday drink specials. Pitcher Tzu-Chen Sha tosses the first pitch at 1:05 p.m. For tickets or more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from April 3, 2026

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