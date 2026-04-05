Cubs and River Bandits Postponed Saturday Evening
Published on April 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
South Bend Cubs News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - After removing the tarp and more than three hours of infield maintenance work by the South Bend Cubs grounds crew, a it was determined that the infield conditions are not favorable and Saturday's game between the South Bend Cubs and Quad Cities River Bandits has been postponed.
Sunday's game will be a seven-inning doubleheader. Gates open at 12:30 PM and first pitch of game one set for 2:05 PM. Game 2 will begin approximately 40 minutes after game one concludes.
Tickets for Saturday's postponed game can be exchanged for any 2026 regular season game, based on availability. These tickets will act as a voucher that must be exchanged at the box office. They do not have to be exchanged immediately.
Tickets for Sunday's regularly scheduled game are valid for both games of the doubleheader.
Sunday's game will feature an Easter Celebration at Four Winds Field, with the first 750 kids 12 and under through the gates receiving a South Bend Cubs themed Easter basket. Kids 12 and under can also participate in a special Easter egg hunt.
It's also the first Sunday Funday of the season, with early arriving fans being able to meet the 2026 South Bend Cubs for player autographs beginning at 12:40 PM. Player autographs will run until 1:05 PM. Pregame catch on the field is scheduled to go from 12:40 PM until 1:00 PM, weather pending.
Midwest League Stories from April 4, 2026
- Rattlers Power up to Take Nightcap - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Peete, Rodriguez Homer; Franklin Punches out Nine in Season Opening Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Quad Cities' Season-Opener Postponed for Second-Straight Night - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cubs and River Bandits Postponed Saturday Evening - South Bend Cubs
- Six-Run Sixth Downs Chiefs as Kernels Even Series - Peoria Chiefs
- Beloit's Late Home Run Beats Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Kernels Erupt for 15 Hits, Best Chiefs 8-4 for First Win of the Season - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Captains Earn First Win of 2026 Season, Defeat Whitecaps 6-3 - Lake County Captains
- Whitecaps Settle for Series Win in 6-3 Defeat - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Today's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Tomorrow - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps Postponed at Great Lakes - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons at Lansing Rained-Out on Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- Nuts/Dragons Postponed, Doubleheader Set for April 29 - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: April 4 at Great Lakes - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (At Lansing, 1:05 PM) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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