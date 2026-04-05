Cubs and River Bandits Postponed Saturday Evening

Published on April 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - After removing the tarp and more than three hours of infield maintenance work by the South Bend Cubs grounds crew, a it was determined that the infield conditions are not favorable and Saturday's game between the South Bend Cubs and Quad Cities River Bandits has been postponed.

Sunday's game will be a seven-inning doubleheader. Gates open at 12:30 PM and first pitch of game one set for 2:05 PM. Game 2 will begin approximately 40 minutes after game one concludes.

Tickets for Saturday's postponed game can be exchanged for any 2026 regular season game, based on availability. These tickets will act as a voucher that must be exchanged at the box office. They do not have to be exchanged immediately.

Tickets for Sunday's regularly scheduled game are valid for both games of the doubleheader.

Sunday's game will feature an Easter Celebration at Four Winds Field, with the first 750 kids 12 and under through the gates receiving a South Bend Cubs themed Easter basket. Kids 12 and under can also participate in a special Easter egg hunt.

It's also the first Sunday Funday of the season, with early arriving fans being able to meet the 2026 South Bend Cubs for player autographs beginning at 12:40 PM. Player autographs will run until 1:05 PM. Pregame catch on the field is scheduled to go from 12:40 PM until 1:00 PM, weather pending.







Midwest League Stories from April 4, 2026

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