Six-Run Sixth Downs Chiefs as Kernels Even Series

Published on April 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Cedar Rapids sent 11 batters to the plate and rallied for six runs on six hits and two walks in the bottom of the sixth inning to help down the Peoria Chiefs 8-4 on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

With the defeat, Peoria falls to 1-1 after taking an opening night win on Friday.

Despite a consistent breeze to center field, both starting pitchers began their outings strong. While Kernels righty Adrian Bohorquez faced the minimum through three, Leonel Sequera worked around a baserunner in each of his first three frames for the Chiefs.

For the second straight game, the Chiefs scored first. With two outs in the fourth, Peoria strung together three straight base runners: singles from Jesus Baéz and Josh cross, followed by a walk for Won-Bin Cho.

A wild pitch allowed Baez to score, then Jalen Flores followed by roping a two-RBI double down the left field line to open a 3-0 advantage.

After Sequera struck out the side in the fourth, the Kernels offense popped in the bottom of the fifth, rallying for six runs on six hits. The rally, highlighted by RBI knocks from Brandon Winokur and Danny De Andrade, put the Chiefs in a 6-3 hole.

Cedar Rapids tacked on another run the bottom of the sixth thanks to an Eduardo Tait sacrifice fly. Peoria got that run back in the seventh, as Jose Suarez rocketed an opposite-field, line-drive solo home run to right field, cutting the deficit to 7-4.

That's as close as Peoria got, though, as Cedar Rapids responded with another insurance run - an RBI single from Winokur, his third hit of the game - in the bottom of the eighth. Suarez socked a double in the top of the ninth, but Peoria stranded him on third base to end the game.

The loss sets a Sunday rubber match. Blake Aita will take the ball for Peoria in his Cardinals organizational debut after being traded from Boston in the Willson Contreras trade this offseason. Fans can listen to the hometown call for free online on PeoriaChiefs.com.

The Chiefs will open the home schedule at Dozer Park on Tuesday night at 6:35, hosting the South Bend Cubs. Tickets are available on PeoriaChiefs.com, or by visiting the Dozer Park Box office.







Midwest League Stories from April 4, 2026

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