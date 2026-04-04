Whitecaps Settle for Series Win in 6-3 Defeat

Published on April 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps struggled to solve tough opposing pitching as part of a 6-3 loss to the Lake County Captains on Saturday afternoon at Classic Park.

West Michigan heads home for Opening Night at LMCU Ballpark with a series victory and a winning record in advance of their six-game series with the in-state Great Lakes Loons, scheduled to begin on Tuesday at 6:35pm.

The Captains broke open the scoring in the second inning when Aaron Walton slammed a 2-2 pitch off the center field batter's eye for Lake County's first home run of the season to take a 2-0 lead. In the fourth, Captains right fielder Esteban Gonzalez socked a solo home run to extend the Lake County lead to 3-0, and in the fifth, the Captains plated two runs against Whitecaps reliever Jalen Evans in his professional debut in an inning highlighted by a run-scoring single from Walton - giving him three RBI on the day - to push the Captains edge to 5-0. After catcher Bennett Thompson slammed a home run in the seventh, outfielder Stephen Hrustich belted his first home run in a Whitecaps uniform to help West Michigan slice the lead in half and bring the score to 6-3, but it was too little, too late as the 'Caps were forced to settle for two out of three in Eastlake.

The Whitecaps settle for a series win and fall to 2-1 on the season, while the Captains notch their first win and a record of 1-2 to open the season. Whitecaps starter Rayner Castillo (0-1) allowed three runs in four innings in suffering the first 'Caps loss of the year, while Captains reliever Rafe Schlesinger (1-0), who wore blue cleats in a gender reveal of a boy for his sister Alex's third baby, notched the win in his 2026 debut with four scoreless frames. Hrustich reached base three times with a 2-for-3 performance with a home run and three RBI to lead West Michigan in a losing cause.

UP NEXT

The 'Caps return to West Michigan to play for the first time since capturing the 2025 Midwest League Championship for Opening Night at LMCU Ballpark, scheduled for Tuesday against the Great Lakes Loons at 6:35 pm. The starting pitchers for Tuesday's home opener are still to be determined. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 4, 2026

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