TinCaps Postponed at Great Lakes

Published on April 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Midland, Mich. - Due to inclement weather, Saturday's game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers-affiliate) has been postponed.

The game will be made up as a part of a split doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, April 5, with game one starting at 12:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings.

Next Game: Sunday, April 5 @ Great Lakes (12:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Game Probable Starter: RHP Abraham Parra

- Loons Probable Starter: RHP Christian Zazueta (Dodgers No. 9 prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.