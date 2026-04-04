TinCaps Postponed at Great Lakes
Published on April 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
Midland, Mich. - Due to inclement weather, Saturday's game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers-affiliate) has been postponed.
The game will be made up as a part of a split doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, April 5, with game one starting at 12:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings.
Next Game: Sunday, April 5 @ Great Lakes (12:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Game Probable Starter: RHP Abraham Parra
- Loons Probable Starter: RHP Christian Zazueta (Dodgers No. 9 prospect)
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
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