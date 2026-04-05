Beloit's Late Home Run Beats Wisconsin

Published on April 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Beloit Sky Carp rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-4 in game one of a doubleheader at Neuroscience Group Field on Saturday afternoon in the season opening game for both teams.

Wisconsin (0-1) took advantage of five walks, five wild pitches, and a balk to score three times in the bottom of the first inning.

Braylon Payne drew a leadoff walk against Beloit starting pitcher Liomar Rodriguez. Then, Rodriguez threw three straight wild pitches with Luis Pe ñ a at the plate to allow Payne to come around and score the first run of the game.

Rodriguez walked the next two batters to load the bases before uncorking another wild pitch to allow Pe ñ a to score the second run of the game.

A balk followed moments later to let in Wisconsin's third run.

The Rattlers made the score 4-0 with a run in the bottom of the second. Pe ñ a walked with one out and went to third on a single by Andrew Fischer. The duo pulled a double steal with Pe ñ a breaking for the plate on the throw to second. Pe ñ a was able to beat the return throw to the plate to score.

Beloit (1-0) bounced back in the top of the third. Wisconsin starting pitcher Bryce Meccage gave up back-to-back singles to start the inning before Brandon Compton lined into a double play. However, Meccage walked the next two batters to load the bases and end his day.

Yerlin Rodriguez took over on the mound for Wisconsin but walked Drew Faurot to force in a run. Cody Schrier followed with a two-run single to right to cut Wisconsin's lead to one run.

In the top of the sixth, Beloit tied the game against Wande Torres, the third Wisconsin pitcher of the game. The bases were loaded with one out after two walks and a single when Torres hit Chase Jaworsky with a pitch to force in the tying run.

Michael Fowler relieved Torres and struck out the next two batters to keep the game tied.

Connor Caskenette untied the score with a lead-off home run against Fowler in the top of the seventh.

The Rattlers had a chance in the bottom of the seventh. Pe ñ a started the frame with a walk and Josh Adamczewski put runners on the corners with a one-out single. Beloit pitcher Juan Reynoso escaped the jam with a strikeout and a ground out to end the game and collect the save.

The pitchers of both teams combined for 23 walks while the hitters went a combined 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position on a frigid afternoon.

R H E

BEL 003 001 1 - 5 6 0

WIS 310 000 0 - 4 4 0

HOME RUN:

BEL:

Connor Caskenette (1st, 0 on in 7th inning off Michael Fowler, 0 out)

WP: Dameivi Tineo (1-0)

LP: Michael Fowler (0-1)

SAVE: Juan Reynoso (1)







Midwest League Stories from April 4, 2026

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