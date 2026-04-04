Dragons at Lansing Rained-Out on Saturday

Published on April 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Lansing, Mich. - The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Lansing Lugnuts was postponed due to rain on Saturday in Lansing, Michigan. The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 29 as part of a doubleheader in Lansing. The first game will start at 11:05 am (EDT). Both games will be seven-inning games.

The Dragons 26th annual home "Opening Night" game is Tuesday, April 7 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

The Dragons and Lugnuts played two games in Lansing to begin the season. Dayton won the Thursday season opener 8-7, while Lansing defeated the Dragons on Friday night, 5-1.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from April 4, 2026

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