Dragons at Lansing Rained-Out on Saturday
Published on April 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
Lansing, Mich. - The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Lansing Lugnuts was postponed due to rain on Saturday in Lansing, Michigan. The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 29 as part of a doubleheader in Lansing. The first game will start at 11:05 am (EDT). Both games will be seven-inning games.
The Dragons 26th annual home "Opening Night" game is Tuesday, April 7 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.
The Dragons and Lugnuts played two games in Lansing to begin the season. Dayton won the Thursday season opener 8-7, while Lansing defeated the Dragons on Friday night, 5-1.
On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.
Midwest League Stories from April 4, 2026
- Rattlers Power up to Take Nightcap - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Peete, Rodriguez Homer; Franklin Punches out Nine in Season Opening Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Quad Cities' Season-Opener Postponed for Second-Straight Night - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cubs and River Bandits Postponed Saturday Evening - South Bend Cubs
- Six-Run Sixth Downs Chiefs as Kernels Even Series - Peoria Chiefs
- Beloit's Late Home Run Beats Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Kernels Erupt for 15 Hits, Best Chiefs 8-4 for First Win of the Season - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Captains Earn First Win of 2026 Season, Defeat Whitecaps 6-3 - Lake County Captains
- Whitecaps Settle for Series Win in 6-3 Defeat - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Today's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Tomorrow - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps Postponed at Great Lakes - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons at Lansing Rained-Out on Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- Nuts/Dragons Postponed, Doubleheader Set for April 29 - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: April 4 at Great Lakes - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (At Lansing, 1:05 PM) - Dayton Dragons
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