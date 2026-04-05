Kernels Bop Four Longballs to Rout Chiefs in Series Finale

Published on April 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - On a blustery day in Cedar Rapids, the Chiefs and Kernels combined for 25 hits, but Cedar Rapids outpaced Peoria 14-8 on Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium. With the defeat, the Chiefs dropped the season-opening set two games to one.

For the third straight game, Peoria struck first, this time getting on the board in the top of the first on an RBI fielder's choice by Cade McGee. The lead grew to 4-0 with a three-run third inning, thanks to RBI knocks from Rainiel Rodriguez, Won-Bin Cho and McGee.

In the bottom of the inning, Cedar Rapids struck back, as Marek Houston hit a two-run home run to cut the Chiefs' lead in half. The Kernels sliced the deficit to one in the bottom of the fourth via a sacrifice fly from Andy Lugo.

In his Cardinals' organization debut, Chiefs starter Blake Aita struck out five in 3.1 innings, but was charged for three earned runs.

Cedar Rapids turned the game in the fifth, as Brandon Winokur lined a solo homer to dead center to knot the contest, and Caden Kendle followed with a go-ahead two-run shot three batters later.

The floodgates opened in the bottom of the sixth, as the Kernels scored seven runs on just three hits, utilizing three walks, a hit by pitch and an error. The scoring in the frame was capped by a long grand slam of the bat of Lugo, which pushed the score to 13-4.

Peoria responded with a homer of their own in the top of the seventh, as Anyelo Encarnacion drove a solo bomb to center, and Jesus Baez drove in Sammy Hernandez with an RBI single later in the inning, cutting the hole to 13-6. However, Cedar Rapids got one of those tallies back in the bottom of the frame.

Peoria scored in each of the final two frames but couldn't mount a rally and the Kernels took the series clinching win.

Hernandez finished 2-4 with two doubles in his season debut. Jack Findlay tossed a scoreless frame in his first appearance of the season to wrap up an otherwise tough day for the Peoria bullpen.

The Chiefs kick off the 2026 home slate at Dozer Park on Tuesday night, hosting the South Bend Cubs at 6:35 pm. The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2026 magnet schedule. Tickets are available online at PeoriaChiefs.com or at the Dozer Park box office.







Midwest League Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.