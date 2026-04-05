River Bandits, Cubs Opening Weekend Series Postponed

Published on April 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







South Bend, Indiana - Today's 2:05 p.m. doubleheader between the River Bandits and the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. Along with the games scheduled for April 3-4, the contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader, which will be scheduled for a future date.

Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park on Tuesday, April 7 to begin a six-game homestand against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. First pitch for the series opener is set for 6:30 p.m.







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