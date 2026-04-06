Davalan Homers Twice in Nine-Run Third Inning, Loons-TinCaps Split Doubleheader

Published on April 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (2-1) offense ambushed the Fort Wayne TinCaps (1-2) with a 16-run and 16-hit performance in game two, after a one-run two-hit game one in a split doubleheader on a cloudy 38-degree Easter Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

Game One

- Zach Root in his affiliated baseball debut, struck out five over three innings. The left-hander permitted four runs, three earned. Fort Wayne tallied two runs, scoring on a fielders choice set up by a passed ball and a double steal.

- Fort Wayne's Jack Costello crushed the first home run for the TinCaps this season. He knocked a solo shot to start the second inning.

- The Loons one run and two hits were produced by Nico Perez. Perez pummeled a homer 401 feet to deep left field.

Game Two

- Great Lakes generated nine runs in the third inning. The first eight hitters reached. Chuck Davalan began the inning, demolishing a ball 417 feet to deep right field. Logan Wagner contributed with a two-run double, Cameron Decker notched a two-run single and Davalan punctuated the frame with a grand slam. Davalan, added his sixth RBI with a walk in the fifth.

- The 2025 Draft's 41st overall pick two-homer third inning was the first multi-homer inning by a Loon since Jose Ramos. Like Davalan, Ramos' second longball was a grand slam. Ramos achieved the feat against the Quad Cities River Bandits on July 12th, 2022, in a 14-9 win.

- Nico Perez reached base four times with a two-run double in the first, two walks and a single in the fifth.

- Logan Wagner whacked his first homer of the season, two insurance runs in the sixth inning.

- Christian Zazueta struck out seven of the first nine he faced. The right-hander utilized his 97-mph fastball to gain punchouts to end the first and second inning.

Rounding Things Out

Today's 16 runs are the most by the Loons in a game since August 2nd, 2025, an 18-3 win for Great Lakes over Fort Wayne at Parkview Field.

Up Next

After an off-day, the Loons start a six-game road series with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday April 7th. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 5, 2026

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