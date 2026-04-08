Loons Win Road Opener 7-3, Rodrigues Homers and Foeller K's Eight

Published on April 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (3-1) struck out 13 West Michigan Whitecaps (2-2) in a 7-3 win to open their 2026 road schedule. The Whitecaps unveiled their 2025 Midwest League Championship banner on a 40-degree Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

- For the second straight game, Great Lakes had a multi-run third inning. The Loons tallied four aided by two West Michigan errors. Logan Wagner reached on an error at third base. A hit by pitch and walk loaded the bases. Cameron Decker supplied a sacrifice fly, and Nico Perez stole second base which forced an errant throw, letting Wagner come home.

- Victor Rodrigues did damage in the third. His two-out two-strike big fly to left field travelled 357 feet and scored two runs to make it 5-0. Rodrigues supplied an RBI single in the fifth inning to give him a three-ribbie night.

- Aidan Foeller struck out eight in his 2026 debut with the Loons. The right-hander induced a 5-4-3 inning-ending double play in the first to work around three consecutive walks. Foeller retired the next 10 and permitted just one hit in his 4.2 innings.

- The Great Lakes bullpen featured four arms, three starting their second season with the Loons tonight. They combined for 5.1 innings, with two runs allowed. Myles Caba earned the win delivering a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

- Chuck Davalan who drove in the first run of the night, has a Midwest League leading seven RBI. The 2025 Draft's 41st overall pick, also rocked a 104-mph double off the centerfield fence in the fourth inning.

Rounding Things Out

Victor Rodrigues, who homered tonight in the third inning, had only one longball in 76 games with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2025.

Up Next

Great Lakes and West Michigan are back in action early tomorrow Wednesday, April 8th. The first pitch is at 12:05 p.m.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 7, 2026

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