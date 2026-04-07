Brunch at the Ballpark on Mother's Day Hosted by Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Published on April 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Mother's Day Brunch will be held in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club at Neuroscience Group Field on Sunday, May 10. Make your plans to celebrate with mom on her special day during one of the two brunch sessions scheduled at the ballpark.

The first serving will be at 10:30am and the second serving is scheduled for 1:00pm. You may bring out the whole family, but you must make a reservation in advance to attend this event. Pick a time and purchase your tickets for brunch. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children between the ages of three and twelve. Children ages two and under are free. Ticket prices include taxes and gratuities. Ticket prices include fees and gratuities, but tax is additional.

Fans are urged to purchase their brunch tickets through this link before Wednesday, May 7. There is also an option of purchasing over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or through the stadium box office. Hurry! Space is limited!

The brunch will be served buffet style with several stations available:

Hot Mains: Roast Pork Loin with a Cherry Brandy Glaze, Pepper and Onion Beef Tips, Merry Me Grilled Chicken Breasts (tomato, Italian seasoning, and a creamy cheese sauce), Pesto Cream Pasta Primavera, Creamy Smashed Yukon Potatoes, Haricot Verts and Baby Carrots.

Hot Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Nueske's Bacon, Jones Dairy Farm Sausage, & Hash Browns

Cold Sides: Tossed Salad Buffet, Fruit, Veggie Display & dill dip, Charcuterie Display & Crackers, Assorted Breakfast Pastries, Fresh Baked Rolls, and Yogurt

Kids': Mac N' Cheese, French Toast Sticks and syrup, Boneless Brakebush Chicken Wings with Ranch Dressing, and Uncrustables PB&J Sandwiches

Dessert: Chef's Choice of cakes, shooters, pies, and other sweet treats

Beverages: Milk, Coffee, Water, and various Juices

Additionally, Mom will receive one complimentary "Momosa" from the bar at the event.

The Timber Rattlers are currently on the road through Sunday, April 12. The team returns home to face the Peoria Chiefs in a six-game series that starts on Tuesday, April 14.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







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