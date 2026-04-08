TinCaps Pitchers Set Record in Home Opener Loss

Published on April 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps set a franchise record for strikeouts in a home opener, though a late-inning surge pushed the Lansing Lugnuts to a 3-1 victory.

Right-hander Mikael Miralles dominated in his first start of 2026. The 21-year-old fanned a career-high nine batters over four innings, escaping multiple jams while surrendering only one hit. The bullpen maintained the pressure as Braian Salazar racked up four strikeouts, followed by one apiece from Vicarte Domingo, Jeferson Villabona, and Clay Edmondson. Collectively, the TinCaps arms retired 16 batters via the strikeout-the highest total for any home opener in franchise history.

Left fielder Alex McCoy (Padres No. 21 prospect) provided the TinCaps' offense. He drove in the team's only run with an RBI single in the second inning and later notched his first multi-hit game at the High-A level with a double in the seventh. All three of his hits this season have produced an exit velocity of 105 mph or more (105, 106, 110).

Right fielder Kavares Tears (Padres No. 27 prospect) mirrored that success, recording two hits, including a ninth-inning double.

Lansing (2-1) seized the lead in the final frame. Catcher Davis Diaz scored on a ground ball to second, beating a throw to the plate. A batter later, shortstop Bobby Boser delivered the decisive blow with an RBI double to create a two-run cushion.

Right-hander Jackson Finley earned the win for the Lugnuts, tossing four shutout innings to close the game.

Next Game: Wednesday, April 8 vs. Lansing (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe

- Lugnuts Probable Starter: LHP Steven Echavarria (No. 16 Athletics prospect)

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Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from April 7, 2026

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