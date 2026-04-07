TinCaps Game Information: April 7 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate)

Published on April 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (1-2) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (1-1)

Tuesday, April 7 | Parkview Field | 6:35 PM | Game 4 of 132

RHP Maikel Miralles (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Tzu-Chen Sha (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

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HOME SWEET HOME: Tuesday marks the beginning of the 66-game home slate at Parkview Field this season. The 'Caps shut out Lansing 5-0 in their home opener in 2025. Fort Wayne scored all 5 runs in the first two innings, with current TinCap Jack Costello going 2-for-4 with 2 RBI. The 'Caps are 9-7 on home openers while the Fort Wayne organization is 21-11. 2026 will feature 28 fireworks nights, celebrity appearances such as the Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase, and more across season 17 in downtown.

PACK THE HOUSE: In 2025, 327,542 fans attended TinCap home games, averaging 5,118 per game. Parkview Field was awarded by Stadium Journey as Minor League Baseball's No. 1 High-A Ballpark experience, with it having higher average attendance than 11 of 30 Triple-A teams and 24 of 30 Double-A teams.

MAIKEL GETS THE BALL: 'Caps right-hander Maikel Miralles gets the ball for the home opener. The Maracay, Venezuelan native made 20 appearances (16 starts) across four levels in 2025, ending with a 4.94 ERA. Miralles transferred to Fort Wayne on Aug. 27 and tossed a pair of quality starts (6+ IP, 3 or fewer runs), including 6.2 scoreless innings against Midwest League champion West Michigan Whitecaps. A team that had the best record the minors have seen since 1997.

260 TO THE SHOW: Former TinCap catcher Brandon Valenzuela became the 236th player in Fort Wayne Minor League history to make his MLB debut on Sunday with the Blue Jays. The 25-year-old recorded his first big-league hit in his first at-bat. Valenzuela played in 153 games with the TinCaps spanning from 2021-2023, with his longest stint coming in 2022 when he logged time in 99 games with the franchise.

JACK IS BACK: TinCap returner Jack Costello collected Fort Wayne's first home run of the season in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. His solo blast in the second inning traveled 412 feet off Dodgers No. 12 prospect, Zach Root. The Simi Valley, CA native now has seven home runs against left-handed pitching in the last calendar year, the most of anyone in the Midwest League.

WELCOME BACK: The 2026 roster features 13 players who have appeared at Parkview Field in the past. Jack Costello, Rosman Verdugo, Clark Candiotti, Luis German, and Isaiah Lowe spent all of 2025 in Fort Wayne. End-of-season call-ups include Kasen Wells, Jonathan Vastine, Zach Evans, Maikel Miralles, Braian Salazar, and Lamar King Jr.

AN OLD FRIEND BACK AT THE HELM: Manager Jonathan Mathews returns for his third stint in Fort Wayne and second as manager. The 53-year-old acted as the 'Caps manager in 2023, bringing Fort Wayne to the postseason behind a second-half Midwest League East Division title. Mathews' first stint in Fort Wayne spanned from 2018-2021 as the team's hitting coach. He spent the past two years as the Padres Minor League Hitting Coordinator.

CAPS IN THE TOP 30: Entering 2026, Fort Wayne has 6 of the Padres' Top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline. Kash Mayfield leads the crop as the No. 4 prospect, with C/1B Lamar King Jr. (No. 16), RHP Kannon Kemp (No. 19), OF Alex McCoy (No. 21), OF Kavares Tears (No. 27), and Jaxon Dalena (No. 30) rounding out the group.







Midwest League Stories from April 7, 2026

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