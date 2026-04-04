River Bandits' Season-Opener in South Bend Postponed

Published on April 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







South Bend, Indiana - Today's 7:05 p.m. Opening Night contest between the River Bandits and the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

Tomorrow's game is still scheduled as a nine-inning contest, with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET.







Midwest League Stories from April 3, 2026

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