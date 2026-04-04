River Bandits' Season-Opener in South Bend Postponed
Published on April 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
South Bend, Indiana - Today's 7:05 p.m. Opening Night contest between the River Bandits and the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.
Tomorrow's game is still scheduled as a nine-inning contest, with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET.
Check out the Quad Cities River Bandits Statistics
Midwest League Stories from April 3, 2026
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- Mayfield Dazzles on Opening Day - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Taylor, Sixth-Inning Offense Propel Nuts to First Win - Lansing Lugnuts
- Lugnuts Score 4 in 6th, Top Dragons 5-1 - Dayton Dragons
- River Bandits' Season-Opener in South Bend Postponed - Quad Cities River Bandits
- South Bend Cubs Opening Day Postponed Due to Infield Conditions - South Bend Cubs
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2026 Home Opener Postponed...Again - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
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- TinCaps Game Information: Opening Day April 3 - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay for Friday, April 3 (At Lansing, 6:05 PM) - Dayton Dragons
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