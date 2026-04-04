South Bend Cubs Opening Day Postponed Due to Infield Conditions

Published on April 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - In consultation with coaches and Major League Baseball officials, and due to unplayable infield conditions. Tonight's Opening Day game between the South Bend Cubs and Quad Cities River Bandits has been postponed. South Bend had received a significant amount of rain since Tuesday and the Four Winds Field grounds crew has been working feverishly to ensure that the infield is appropriate for proper player safety. After speaking with coaching staffs, umpires, and Major League Baseball officials, it was deemed best to not play the game for proper player accommodations.

Although the Opening Day game will not be played, fans are still invited to attend a special Open House tonight (April 3) that will feature the first opportunity to experience the newly renovated Four Winds Field.

The Open House will feature free parking and half soda and adult beverages drinks. Fans will still be able to meet and watch the new South Bend Cubs team as select players will play a whiffle ball game in the outfield. Additionally select South Bend Cubs pitchers will sign autographs in front of the first base dugout. Fans can enter the field for autographs through Section 104.

The South Bend Cubs Opening Night fireworks show will go on as scheduled. Fireworks will begin at approximately 8:15pm.

The Cubs and River Bandits are scheduled to play tomorrow's game as planned. Saturday's game is still a standard, 9-inning ballgame, weather permitting. Gates open at 2:30 PM and first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 PM. Fans with tickets from tonight's postponed game may exchange them for any other game in the 2026 season. Tickets do not need to be exchanged right away.







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