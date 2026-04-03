Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2026 Home Opener Postponed...Again

Published on April 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Beloit Sky Carp will try to start their 2026 season again tomorrow afternoon. Friday's doubleheader at Neuroscience Group Field was rained out. The in-state Midwest League rivals will have scheduled a doubleheader for Saturday. Game one is scheduled to begin at 1:10pm.

The Neuroscience Group Field parking lot will open at 10:30am with the gates to the stadium opening at 11:30am. Saturday's scheduled giveaway is an All-Fan giveaway of a Sal Frelick Jersey from Network Health and the Timber Rattlers. Every fan who attends Saturday's doubleheader will receive this giveaway. Jerseys will be available in the following sizes (Youth Large, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large, 3XL).

A minor league doubleheader consists of two seven-inning games. The first game will be played to its conclusion. There will be a minimum break of 30 minutes from the end of game one to the start of the nightcap. Kids Run the Bases presented by Meijer will take place - weather permitting - after the end of game two.

Fans with tickets for the games that were rained out on April 2 or April 3 may exchange those tickets for a ticket of equal or lesser value to another regular season home game during 2026 at this link. The exact seat location might not be available, but the Timber Rattlers will do their best to a get a seat that is close and comparable to the original ticket. You do not have to attend the re-scheduled game and can choose any game for the rest of this regular season.

The game that was rained out on April 2 will not be rescheduled. Wisconsin and Beloit do not meet again during the first half of the season.

Ticket packages for full season and mini plans for the 2026 season are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from April 3, 2026

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