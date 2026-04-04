Mayfield Dazzles on Opening Day
Published on April 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The TinCaps dropped the season opener 2-1 on Friday night against the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate).
Fort Wayne (0-1) left-handed pitcher Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect) dominated in his first start at the High-A level. The southpaw faced just one over the minimum in three hitless innings while punching out four. Mayfield's outing wrapped up by forcing Eduardo Quintero (No. 3 Dodgers prospect) to bounce into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.
The lone TinCap run came across in the sixth inning when Lamar King Jr. (No. 16 Padres prospect) drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Kasen Wells. Carlos Rodriguez led the charge offensively for Fort Wayne, going 2-for-3 and with a pair of singles and a walk.
Great Lakes (1-0) was led on the mound by Sterling Patick (No. 23 Dodgers prospect). The lefty struck out seven across five scoreless frames in his third career start at the High-A level. The Loons got the scoring started in the fifth inning with a solo home run from Cameron Decker, and took the lead for good in the seventh when Victor Rodrigues drew a bases-loaded walk.
Next Game: Saturday, April 4 @ Great Lakes (1:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Kleiber Olmedo
- Loons Probable Starter: LHP Zach Root (No. 13 Dodgers prospect)
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