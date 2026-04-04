Mayfield Dazzles on Opening Day

Published on April 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The TinCaps dropped the season opener 2-1 on Friday night against the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate).

Fort Wayne (0-1) left-handed pitcher Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect) dominated in his first start at the High-A level. The southpaw faced just one over the minimum in three hitless innings while punching out four. Mayfield's outing wrapped up by forcing Eduardo Quintero (No. 3 Dodgers prospect) to bounce into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

The lone TinCap run came across in the sixth inning when Lamar King Jr. (No. 16 Padres prospect) drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Kasen Wells. Carlos Rodriguez led the charge offensively for Fort Wayne, going 2-for-3 and with a pair of singles and a walk.

Great Lakes (1-0) was led on the mound by Sterling Patick (No. 23 Dodgers prospect). The lefty struck out seven across five scoreless frames in his third career start at the High-A level. The Loons got the scoring started in the fifth inning with a solo home run from Cameron Decker, and took the lead for good in the seventh when Victor Rodrigues drew a bases-loaded walk.

Next Game: Saturday, April 4 @ Great Lakes (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Kleiber Olmedo

- Loons Probable Starter: LHP Zach Root (No. 13 Dodgers prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from April 3, 2026

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