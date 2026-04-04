Lugnuts Score 4 in 6th, Top Dragons 5-1

Published on April 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Lansing, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts broke open a one-run game with four runs in the sixth inning and defeated the Dayton Dragons 5-1 on Friday night in Lansing, Michigan. The two clubs have split the first two games of the season after Dayton won 8-7 on Thursday night.

The Dragons 26th annual home "Opening Night" game is Tuesday, April 7 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

Game Recap:

Lansing broke a scoreless tie with one run in the fourth inning while their starting pitcher, Zane Taylor, shut down the Dayton offense over his five innings on the mound. Taylor allowed just two hits and never allowed a runner past second base.

The Lugnuts touched up Dragons reliever Victor Diaz for four runs in the sixth inning, taking advantage of a pair of Dragons defensive miscues. Lansing's Jared Sprague-Lott opened the inning with a home run to left field to extend Lansing's lead to 2-0. After Rodney Green doubled to left, Lansing re-started the rally, adding three more runs without a base hit. They took advantage of a Dayton error, a mishandled fielder's choice play, and a bases loaded walk to build their lead to 5-0.

The Dragons still trailed 5-0 in the eighth inning when they scored their only run of the night. John Michael Faile began the inning with a base hit to right field, went to second on a ground out, and scored on a hard single to left-center by Kien Vu.

Dragons starting pitcher Nestor Lorant pitched extremely well but was charged with the loss. He worked four and two-thirds innings before reaching his pitch limit. Lorant allowed four hits and one run with no walks and seven strikeouts. The fourth and final Dayton pitcher of the night, Drew Pestka, retired all four batters he faced and struck out the side in order in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Dragons had five hits in the game after collecting 13 on Thursday in the season opener. No Dayton batter had more than one hit. Esmith Pineda and Peyton Stovall each had a double in the game.

Up Next: The Dragons (1-1) will close out the three-game series at Lansing against the Lugnuts (1-1) on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 pm. Reynardo Cruz will make his first career High-A start for the Dragons.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







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