2026 Great American Beer Tasting Presented by Heidelberg Distributing Tickets on Sale on National Beer Day Tuesday April 7

Published on April 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Don't miss your chance to lock in the lowest price for one of Dayton's favorite summer traditions! Great American Beer Tasting presented by Heidelberg Distributing returns to Day Air Ballpark on Saturday, August 1 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, and Early Bird tickets are just $45 until prices increase on June 1. Sample from over 100 of the best beers, ciders, seltzers, and ales.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

- 15, 4oz. samples

- 2026 Great American Beer Tasting t-shirt (If purchased before June 1)

- 2026 Great American Beer Tasting pint glass

- Complimentary field games and activities

- Raffle ticket with each ticket purchased

Designated driver tickets are just $15 and include a souvenir pint glass, a raffle ticket, a free soda or water, and five 4 oz. samples of non-alcoholic beverages.

Gates open at 11:30 am, with ID checks starting at 11:00 am.

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE...

Buy your tickets before April 14 for a free $5 food voucher to spend on ballpark concessions during the event. Buy your tickets before May 1 to receive two (2) stadium seats at a Dayton Dragons baseball game.

Get your tickets: www.daytondragons.com/beertasting

Ticket prices increase to $50 on June 1, and $55 on July 20.

See HERE for all the best photos from 2025 Great American Beer Tasting.

Please contact Garrett Spikes at garrett.spikes@daytondragons.com or 937-228-22987 x 137 with any questions.

Heidelberg Distributing services more than 24,000 retail and industry establishments across all counties in Ohio and Kentucky with office locations in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Lorain, Toledo, and Youngstown, Ohio, along with Hebron, Kentucky. Heidelberg works hard to celebrate those communities by supporting not-for-profit organizations that bring services, arts, education, research and hope.







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