Boom Ball Expands Nationwide Tour with High-Energy Baseball Show Coming to Lansing July 4

Published on April 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Boom Ball, the high-energy touring baseball show gaining momentum across the country, announced today that Lansing will be the newest stop added to its 2026 nationwide tour. The event will take place July 4, 2026 at Jackson® Field™, home of the Lansing Lugnuts.

The Lansing event is part of Boom Ball's expanding national schedule bringing its one-of-a-kind baseball show to stadiums across the United States. The experience blends entertaining former collegiate and minor league players, softball stars and reality TV personalities with fast-paced gameplay, crowd interaction and unexpected entertainment moments that transform the traditional ballpark experience.

Each Boom Ball event is designed as a two-hour spectacle featuring six high-energy innings that keep fans engaged from the first pitch through the light up the night finale, complete with fireworks and stadium-wide entertainment. The co-ed teams - the Lucky Llamas and the Chaos Crew - showcase both athletic skill and showmanship in a format that mixes competition with performance.

"We're fired up to bring Boom Ball to Lansing for the 4th of July," said Lansing Lugnuts general manager Zac Clark. "Independence Day is special here, with the whole community coming together for celebration and spectacle at Jackson® Field™, and that's what Boom Ball is all about."

Fans attending the July 4 event can expect a fast-paced, interactive ballpark experience filled with music, crowd participation and surprise moments throughout the night. Designed for families, sports fans and first-time baseball attendees alike, Boom Ball delivers a new style of baseball entertainment built around fun, energy and shared experiences in the ballpark.

Tickets and additional information can be found at www.boomballtour.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 6, 2026

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