Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview (April 7 - April 12) Presented by AES Ohio

Published on April 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, April 7 - Sunday, April 12, 2026

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians)

GAME SCHEDULE

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 7:05 pm (OPENING DAY)

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 7:05 pm

Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 7:05 pm

Friday, April 10, 2026 at 7:05 pm

Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 1:05 pm

Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 1:05 pm

All 132 Dragons games in 2026 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

TICKETS

Lawn tickets and a limited number of stadium seats are available for games this homestand. Single-game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com/tickets.

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2026 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located to the left of the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

Online at daytondragons.com/tickets

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287

Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

Pricing for single game tickets for stadium seats and lawn tickets:

Stadium = April: $16

Lawn= April: $6

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday, April 7: Reynardo Cruz

- Wednesday, April 8: RH J.P. Ortiz

- Thursday, April 9: RH Luke Hayden

- Friday, April 10: RH Coel Schoenwetter

- Saturday, April 11: RH Beau Blanchard

- Sunday, April 12: RH Nestor Lorant

Team update:

The Dragons open their 26 th home season with a roster that features one of the top prospects in all Minor League Baseball in catcher Alfredo Duno. Duno is currently ranked as the #1 Reds prospect among players currently in their farm system and is the highest rated prospect among catchers in Dragons history, surpassing former first round draft picks Tyler Stephenson and Devin Mesoraco in terms of prospect status while playing in Dayton. The Dragons roster features 18 returning players from 2025 as the team tries to build on the momentum created in the final weeks of last season, when they produced a club-record 15-game winning streak and went 18-1 over their final 19 games.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, April 7

National Anthem: Dayton Daily News National Anthem Tryouts Grand Prize Winner: Stivers Chamber Choir

Wednesday, April 8

National Anthem: Cline Elementary School

Thursday, April 9

National Anthem: Monticello Elementary School

Friday, April 10

National Anthem: Indian Riffle Elementary School - Firebird Chorus

Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: Greenville Middle School Band

Saturday, April 11

National Anthem: UC Avocalypse A Capella

Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: UD Dance Team

God Bless America: Michael Williams

Sunday, April 12

National Anthem: National Trail High School Choir

Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: National Trail Steel Drum Band

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

The Dragons MVP Program presented by Ohio 529 CollegeAdvantage, Roosters, and WDTN-TV, Dayton's CW, and WDTN+ will celebrate fourth and fifth grade MVPs from Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Warren counties with the first three of 6 MVP Nights on April 8, April 9, and April 10. These nights will include an exclusive MVP Zone where they can pick up their MVP hat and also features games, prizes, a photo booth, and more. Dragons MVPs will also have the opportunity to participate in on-field experiences including the opportunity to throw out the first pitch, deliver the game ball, and join the Dragons Manager at the umpire plate meeting.

Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games. The winner claims 50 percent of the total pot each week with the other 50 percent supporting the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot begins at $2,500 and will continue to grow throughout this homestand. The winning number will be drawn at the conclusion of the Dragons game on Sunday, July 27. Raffle tickets are available in-person at Dragons home games. Fans can additionally play online at daytondragons5050.com.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Great Clips Fun Zone

Burn some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games all season long beginning on Saturday, 4/11. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

OPENING DAY: Party at the Plaza presented by Water Street District

On Opening Day, Tuesday April 7, Water Street District will be hosting a special Opening Day "Party at the Plaza" event. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for this event beginning at 5:30PM - 7:30PM. There will be Dragons fun, food trucks, a beer truck from Heidelberg Distributing, live music from DJ Todd Banks, plus Water Street District and their community members, and more. Dragons partners; Day Air Credit Union, Kroger, Rocky's Ace Hardware, altafiber, Atherton Plumbing, and more will also be joining the celebration. Heater, Gem, and the Green Team will be out on the plaza. Learn more at daytondragons.com/waterstreet.

Great American Beer Tasting presented by Heidelberg Distributing

To celebrate Opening Day and National Beer Day tickets to the 2026 Great American Beer Tasting go on sale on Tuesday, April 7. Early Bird tickets are only 45 dollars until June first for the event on August 1, 2026 from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, and include 15, four-ounce samples, a souvenir pint glass, a t-shirt, a raffle ticket and more! Tickets purchased before April 14 will also include a $5 food voucher to spend on ballpark concessions throughout the event, and tickets purchased before May 1 will receive two (2) stadium tickets to an upcoming Dragons game. Get your tickets and learn more at dragons.com/beertasting.

Penn Station Dragons Meal Deal

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with the Dragons Meal Deal- only $29.99 and perfect for up to four fans. Get two (2) small sandwiches, (2) kids meals, medium fry, and (2) cheese dippers with the coupon. Redeemable at all participating locations. Learn more at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Free Wash Friday presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Every Friday throughout the season Flying Ace Express Car Wash is treating Dragons fans to an exclusive Free Wash at any of their local car wash locations. Scan the QR code as you exit Day Air ballpark and keep your ride clean all summer long. Learn more at daytondragons.com/freewashfriday

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is back for all day games in 2026, including Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12. Every participant receives a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside the stadium. For more info, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

ON SALE NOW

Dragons Kids Club presented by Hot Head Burritos is on sale and can be purchased at the Dragons Den Team Store at Day Air Ballpark. During the month of April, the Dragons Kids Club is only $29.99. This season, if you order more than two memberships, each additional membership is discounted by $5.

Kids Club members will receive:

Gem City Dragons Jersey

Dayton Dragons Book Bag

Gem City Dragons Hat

Hot Head Burritos Kids Meal Voucher

Two (2) Dragons Lawn Tickets

Dragons Fun Zone Pass

Parents and guardians can also sign-up their children online at daytondragons.com/kidsclub.

Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates

Registration for the 2026 Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates is open for the race on July 18, 2026. Just for signing up, participants will receive a Dragons 5K T-Shirt, finisher's medal, a Dragons hat, and four (4) lawn tickets to a game after the race. Adults are only $25 through April 12, and youth 17 and under can sign up for only $20. Participants who sign up before April 13, will also receive two (2) bonus stadium tickets to a Dragons game. Learn more and register at daytondragons.com/dragons5k.







Midwest League Stories from April 6, 2026

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