Captain of the Week (6/3-6/8): Jonah Advincula

June 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - After each series this season, the Lake County Captains will spotlight a Captain of the Week, presented by Official League, showcasing a player and their strong performance over the previous week.

For the week of June 3 through 8, Lake County is recognizing OF Jonah Advincula as its ninth Captain of the Week for the 2025 season.

From June 3 through 8, the 24-year-old led qualified MiLB hitters in OPS (2.017), slugging percentage (1.333), and batting average (.600, tied), while ranking second in on-base percentage (.684) and tied for eighth in both home runs (three) and triples (one). For more on his remarkable series this past week, click here.

So far this season, Advincula leads the Captains and ranks top-10 in the Midwest League in both on-base percentage (.429, fourth) and OPS (.889, eighth), while also leading the team in batting average (.286), walks (29), and stolen bases (18). The 24-year-old is one of just two Midwest League players with at least a .285 batting average, 15 stolen bases, and an .880 OPS this season (also Peoria Chiefs OF Joshua Baez, who was promoted to the Double-A Springfield Cardinals (STL) on May 29).

Advincula was assigned to Lake County's 2024 Opening Day roster, batting .248 with 76 hits, 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 42 RBI, 54 walks, and 32 stolen bases in 99 regular season games last season. The Santa Clara, California native was one of just two Midwest League players with at least 54 walks, 42 RBI, and 32 stolen bases in 2024 (also Quad Cities River Bandits OF Carson Roccaforte).

But Advincula had arguably his best stretch of the 2024 campaign when it mattered most in the 2024 Midwest League Championship Series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The left-handed hitter played in all three games, leading the series in runs scored (six), total bases (10), home runs (two), slugging percentage (1.250), and OPS (1.917).

His two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning in Game 2 gave Lake County its first lead of the contest and put them ahead for good in an eventual 6-2 Captains win. Then, the following night, his solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning of the winner-take-all Game 3 tied the game at 1-1 in an eventual 9-4 Lake County victory.

Advincula was selected by the Guardians in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Washington State University. He was named 2023 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention after batting .350 with 70 hits, 53 runs scored, 20 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 33 RBI, 24 stolen bases, and a 1.020 OPS in 51 games. His 24 steals were the most by a Cougar since 1996, and his 20 doubles were the most by a Cougar since 2006.

The outfielder spent his first three collegiate seasons at Division III University of Redlands (CA). In 2022, he was named to the ABCA All-West Region First Team, D3baseball All-West Region First Team, and All-SCIAC First Team after batting .430 with 65 hits, 54 runs, three doubles, five triples, seven home runs, 38 RBI, 28 stolen bases, and a 1.196 OPS in 39 games.

Soon after being drafted by Cleveland, Advincula played six games with the Arizona Complex League Guardians in 2023. He batted .250 with four hits, six runs, one double, two triples, four RBI, nine walks to just one strikeout, three stolen bases, a .519 on-base percentage, a .563 slugging percentage, and a 1.082 OPS.

Advincula will look to continue his recent success this week, as the Captains will host the Dayton Dragons for a six-game series. First pitch for Tuesday night's series opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. All six games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







