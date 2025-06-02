Captain of the Week (5/27-6/1): Wuilfredo Antunez

EASTLAKE, Ohio - After each series this season, the Lake County Captains will spotlight a Captain of the Week, presented by Official League, showcasing a player and their strong performance over the previous week.

For the week of May 27 through June 1, Lake County is recognizing OF Wuilfredo Antunez as its eighth Captain of the Week for the 2025 season.

From May 27 through June 1, the 23-year-old ranked top-10 in the Midwest League in slugging percentage (.789, third), extra-base hits (four, tied for fourth), and OPS (1.189, eighth) on the road against the Cedar Rapids Kernels, playing in five of Lake County's six games. He also led the Captains with a .368 batting average, 15 total bases, and two home runs.

Antunez is currently on a nine-game hitting streak, which is tied for the longest active streak in the Midwest League. The left-handed hitter ranks tied for second in the Midwest League with four home runs during this span, batting .367 with 11 hits, three doubles, four RBI, five walks, one stolen base, a .457 on-base percentage, an .867 slugging percentage, and a 1.324 OPS.

So far this season, Antunez ranks second on Lake County and seventh in the Midwest League with a .504 slugging percentage, while ranking top-three on the Captains in: triples (two, tied for first), doubles (10, second), extra-base hits (18, tied for second), batting average (.260, third), OPS (.849, third), and home runs (six, tied for third).

The Rio Tucaní, Venezuela native was promoted to Lake County from the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats on Aug. 12, 2024. Antunez made an immediate impact in the Captains' lineup, hitting a single on his first career High-A pitch two days later versus the Great Lakes Loons. Across Lake County and Single-A Lynchburg, he was one of just three MiLB players with at least 21 doubles, nine triples, and 10 home runs during the 2024 regular season.

Antunez was then an integral part of the Captains' 2024 Midwest League Championship team, hitting safely in all five of Lake County's playoff games and tallying eight hits, which were tied for the most in the 2024 Midwest League Playoffs with then-Captains teammate Jake Fox. Antunez's final hit of the postseason was a go-ahead RBI double in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the 2024 Midwest League Championship Series, which gave Lake County its first lead of the night in an eventual 9-4 victory.

The outfielder was signed by Cleveland as an international free agent on April 25, 2019. In 264 career regular season games with the Guardians organization, Antunez has batted .270 with 56 doubles, 22 triples, 26 home runs, 143 RBI, and an .810 OPS across the Dominican Summer League Indians (2019), Arizona Complex League Guardians (2022), Single-A Lynchburg (2022-24), and Lake County (2024-present).

Antunez will look to continue his recent success this week, as the Captains will conclude a 12-game road trip with a six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps. First pitch for Tuesday night's series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan.

