Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: June 3-8

June 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers remain at Neuroscience Group Field to play the Cedar Rapids Kernels from June 3 through June 8 with plenty of promotions to interest you. Celebrate Basketball Night, Batman Night, and Princess Night during this series.

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link.

TUESDAY, JUNE 3 at 6:40pm; Basketball Night with appearances by Zak Showalter and Jim Paschke presented by Focus; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX: A special package is available with a Timber Rattlers-themed Basketball jersey and a ticket to Basketball Night. Additionally, a pair of Wisconsin basketball legends - Zak Showalter and Jim Paschke - will join us to meet with fans prior to the game. Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX presents another Bang for Your Buck Night. All fans may enjoy Nathan's Famous hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4 at 12:10pm; Business of Sports Day; Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO: Want to know about a career in sports? Attend a pre-game presentation from members of our front office staff to learn about life in the business of baseball. Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health and 103.9 WVBO. Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, JUNE 5 at 6:40pm; Bark in The Park courtesy of Tito's Handmade Vodka; Blake Burke Poster Giveaway courtesy of BluePrint Service Company Inc.; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: Tito's Handmade Vodka presents our next Bark in the Park. Your good dog may accompany you to the ballpark and sit on the berm at the end of the third base concourse with you during the game. Please make sure your pup's vaccinations are current and enter through the left field gate. As an incentive, Tito's Handmade Vodka will donate $5 per dog to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society for every Bark in the Park Game this season - up to $2,500. Be one of the first 1,000 humans to attend this game and receive a Blake Burke poster from BluePrint Service Company Inc. This is a Craft Brews & Brats Night presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score, too. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a Salmon's Meat Products brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, JUNE 6 at 6:40pm - Batman Night with Hat Giveaway presented by Pepsi; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation with KISS FM: Batman Night is coming to Neuroscience Group Field. As a bonus, a Batman/Timber Rattlers-themed baseball hat will be available for the first 1,000 fans to attend the game courtesy of Pepsi. After the game, fireworks will illuminate the sky. Then, children twelve and under can run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation and KISS-FM after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, JUNE 7 at 6:40pm; Princess Night; KISS FM Family Night; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: The ballpark is the site of a Royal Visit as Princess Night occurs on this date. There will be plenty of opportunities for your princess to meet and receive a royal greeting from our princesses. The evening ends with a post-game fireworks show with children twelve and under allowed to run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks.

SUNDAY, JUNE 8 at 1:10pm; Brewers Sunday presented by 107.5 FM, The Fan; Fang Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy of Dairy Queen; Corey Hart Appearance; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: Brewers Sunday is back! The Rattlers will celebrate with Fang Bobblehead from Dairy Queen that features our mascot in this year's Brewers Sunday jersey for the first 1,000 fans. Current Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their Sunday jerseys during the game and Brewers legend Corey Hart will join the festivities and be available to sign autographs for fans before the game. You can get on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm courtesy of TruGreen for Catch on the Field. You can also meet the players after the game in the TLC Sign Picnic Pavilion at the end of the first base concourse for an autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards after the game.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from June 2, 2025

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: June 3-8 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.