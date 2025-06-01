Rattlers Rally Past Peoria for 8-6 Win

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers saw an early lead evaporate against the Peoria Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. Then, the Rattlers rallied to score four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead on the way to an eventual 8-6 victory in the series finale at Neuroscience Group Field.

Wisconsin (25-26) charged to the lead with two runs three batters into the bottom of the first inning. Juan Baez singled. Eduardo Garcia tripled to knock in Baez. Blake Burke scored Garcia with an RBI grounder for a 2-0 lead.

Peoria (19-31) came back with a run in the top of the second on a two-out, RBI single by Zach Levenson.

Levenson gave the Chiefs the lead with a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning. Peoria added to their lead later in the inning. Michael Curialle followed Levenson's home run with a double. Jon Jon Gazdar doubled in Curialle with two outs for a 4-2 lead.

Wisconsin had two hits in the first inning but those were their only two hits through the first four innings. They loaded the bases with one out in the fifth on two singles and a walk, but left the bases loaded. Then, the Rattlers got some help.

The bottom of the sixth looked like it would start with a popout on the infield, but Kay-Lan Nicasia reached on a lead-off single when the popup dropped in safely and Daniel Guilarte walked on four pitches. One out later, Luiyin Alastre ripped a double to right to score both runners to tie the game. An error on the play allowed Alastre to take third.

The Chiefs brought their infield in with Baez at the plate and the strategy didn't work as Baez lined a single through the left side score Alastre with the go-ahead run. Later in the inning, Marco Dinges drove in the fourth run of the frame with a single for a 6-4 lead.

Guilarte surprised Peoria in the bottom of the seventh when he launched a long home run to left-center. It was his first home run as a Rattler and his first since May 3, 2024 when he was a member of the Carolina Mudcats. This blast on Sunday put the Rattlers up 8-4.

Jes ú s Broca did yeoman's work out of the Wisconsin bullpen in relief of starting pitcher Anthony Flores. Broca pitched three scoreless innings after taking over in the fifth. He allowed two hits, walked one, and struck out three to allow the offense to find its footing again to take the lead.

Peoria scored a run on a two-out wild pitch by Yerlin Rodriguez in the eighth and a two-out double by Brayden Jobert in the ninth against Aaron Rund to get close, but not close enough as Rund closed out the game for his third save of the season.

The Timber Rattlers won five of six in the series from the Chiefs to get to one game under .500 for the season. This is as close to .500 as the Rattlers have been since they were 4-5 after a win at Quad Cities on April 13.

Baez had three hits and Burke walked four times to lead the Wisconsin offense. The Timber Rattlers defense turned three double plays on Sunday to run their league-leading total to 51.

Wisconsin continues their homestand on Tuesday against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Ryan Birchard (1-3, 4.66) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Game time is 6:40pm.

