Chiefs Put Out Wisconsin's Fire with a 7-Run Surge

May 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Trey Paige hit a grand slam and drove in five runs for the Peoria Chiefs in a 10-1 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field. The Chiefs broke a 1-1 tie with seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to get their first win of the series.

Peoria (19-28) loaded the bases on three straight singles to open the top of the second. Wisconsin starting pitcher Tyson Hardin escaped serious damage in the inning by getting Johnfrank Salazar to ground into a 6-4-3 double play that scored the runner from third. Tre Richardson popped out to end the frame.

In the top of third, Hardin issued two walks, his first since a start at Cedar Rapids on April 26. He had not walked a batter in 30-2/3 innings prior to this evening. However, he was able to work a scoreless third and a perfect fourth inning to hold the deficit to one run.

Wisconsin (22-26) broke through against Chiefs starting pitcher Gerardo Salas in the bottom of the fifth inning. Marco Dinges hit a sinking line drive to center that went for a lead-off triple when Won-Bin Cho made a dive for the ball and missed it. Juan Baez drove in Dinges with the tying run with a sacrifice fly.

Ryan Birchard, who worked a perfect fifth inning in relief of Hardin, ran into trouble immediately in the top of the sixth as two singles and a walk loaded the bases. Then, Birchard walked Zach Levenson to force in the go-ahead run. Michael Curriale followed with a soft single over the drawn-in infield to make it 3-1.

Birchard bounced back to retire the next two batters before another walk to Ian Petrutz forced in a run. That walk made it 4-1 and knocked Birchard out of the game.

Paige hit the first page from reliever Jeferson Figueroa over the wall in center for a grand slam and an 8-1 lead.

The Rattlers would load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, but Salas concluded his night a grounder to short to keep the Rattlers off the board in the sixth.

Peoria added two more runs in the top of the eighth inning. Yerlin hit a batter, walked a batter, and threw three wild pitches to let in the first run. Paige capped his five-RBI night with an RBI single.

Darlin Saladin picked up the save with three scoreless innings out of the Peoria bullpen.

Jadher Areinamo had two of Wisconsin's four hits with a single and a double.

R H E

PEO 010 007 020 - 10 10 0

WIS 000 010 000 - 1 4 0

HOME RUN:

PEO:

Trey Paige (2nd, 3 on in 6th inning off Eduardo Figueroa, 2 out)

WP: Gerardo Salas (2-4)

LP: Ryan Birchard (1-3)

SAVE: Darlin Saladin (1)

TIME: 2:33

ATTN: 2,468







