Diaw Transferred to 7-Day IL; Ruiz Transferred from a Fort Myers
May 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. C/OF Khadim Diaw has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right thumb fracture. As a corresponding move, C Poncho Ruiz has been transferred from A Fort Myers and is active immediately. Ruiz will wear #9. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with ten on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game home series against Lake County tonight at 6:35.
Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2025
- Upcoming Homestand: Fireworks, Family and FUN - South Bend Cubs
- Malachi Sahlhoff's Home Run for Life - South Bend Cubs
- Diaw Transferred to 7-Day IL; Ruiz Transferred from a Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
- Schlaffer Shines as Quad Cities Wins 2-1 in 10 Innings - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Diaw Transferred to 7-Day IL; Ruiz Transferred from a Fort Myers
- Culpepper Blasts Leadoff Home Run, Kernels Win Pitchers Duel 1-0
- Lake County Outlasts Cedar Rapids in Back-And-Forth Contest, Takes Series Opener 4-3
- Doncon Activated from 7-Day IL; Mercedes Released
- Yost, TinCaps, Shutdown Kernels, Fort Wayne Takes the Series Finale 4-1