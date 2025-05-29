Diaw Transferred to 7-Day IL; Ruiz Transferred from a Fort Myers

May 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. C/OF Khadim Diaw has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right thumb fracture. As a corresponding move, C Poncho Ruiz has been transferred from A Fort Myers and is active immediately. Ruiz will wear #9. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with ten on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game home series against Lake County tonight at 6:35.







Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.