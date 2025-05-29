Paige Plates Five, Chiefs Roll Rattlers

May 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

APPLETON, WI - Trey Paige delivered in grand fashion Thursday. His grand slam in the top of the sixth capped off a seven-run inning to lead the Chiefs to a convincing 10-1 over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

With the game tied at one, Peoria sent 10 batters to the plate and exploded for seven runs in the top of the sixth. After two singles and a walk loaded the bases, Zach Levenson drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Chiefs a 2-1 lead. Michael Curialle followed with an RBI single to make it 3-1. Another bases-loaded walk, this time to Ian Petrutz, extended the lead to 4-1. Then, came Paige's moment. The third baseman ambushed a first pitch from newly-entered reliever Jeferson Figueroa and launched a grand slam over the wall in center. It was the first grand slam of the season for the Chiefs and the first since Carlos Linarez's extra-inning salami on July 28, 2024 at South Bend.

The Chiefs added two more in the eighth, with Paige again in the middle of it. After a wild pitch brought in a run to make it 9-1, Paige followed with an RBI single to create the final margin, 10-1. The five RBIs were the most by a Chiefs batter this season and a career best for Paige.

Chiefs starter Gerardo Salas did not need a whole lot of run support on Thursday, turning in the best start of his High-A career. Salas scattered just four hits over six innings, allowing only one run via a sac fly. The effort from Salas secured Peoria's first quality start of the year. Salas is now 2-0 in two starts against Wisconsin this season with a 1.64 ERA.

Darlin Saladin, who made his first relief appearance of the season, did not allow a hit over three scoreless innings. He reached the threshold to record a save, just the second of his career and his first since 2021.

The Chiefs will look to even the series on Friday night. Right-hander Cade Winquest, coming off a career-high nine strikeouts, is slated to make the start for Peoria. First pitch set for 6:40 p.m.







