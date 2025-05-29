Upcoming Homestand: Fireworks, Family and FUN

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs will be returning home on Tuesday, June 3, to start their third month of play this season. They'll take on the Great Lakes Loons, the Midwest League affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, for the first six of 12 June games at Four Winds Field.

NEW FOOD OPTIONS

Don't be a silly goose -- be sure to try this week's Loons-themed concession items! SMASH Burger, located on the first-base side of the concourse, will serve up a new opponent burger for the duration of the Great Lakes series. The Goose Egg Burger will include two beef patties with cheddar cheese, avocado slices, a fried egg, and bacon.

Located on the concourse behind home plate, the Round Bar will offer another rendition of its opponent cocktail. This week's Duck, Duck, Razz will contain raspberry vodka, peach schnapps, blue curacao, simple syrup, and lemon. Like the SMASH burger, it'll be available throughout the duration of the homestand. This will also be available at the Tiki Hut in left field.

Finally, the South Bend Cubs will offer another two specialty homestand food items this week. The Deep Fried PB&J will be available all week at Sweet Spot. Additionally, Cubs Cantina will offer Carnitas Quesadillas (slow roasted pulled pork with cheese, grilled on a tortilla) only on Sunday for Los Cabritos Maldichos Day.

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, June 3

Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game, plus White Claws are just $4. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at all gates. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Triple Play Tuesday: This ticket bundle includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda. The bundle costs $14 if you purchase in advance and $15 if you purchase on the day of the game. Presented By Kayem Foods.

Titan Tuesday: Fans who wear IU or IUSB clothing or show their Crimson Card at the box office will receive a discount on their ticket. Tickets must be purchased at the box office. Presented By Indiana University South Bend.

Wednesday, June 4

Teacher Appreciation Night: The South Bend Cubs will recognize local teachers and administrators with two free tickets to the game. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Post-Game Fireworks: Join us for a special fireworks show following the game! Presented By 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93.

Wine Wednesday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy half-priced glasses of wine, wine slushies, and Deep Eddy Vodka teas and sodas. Does not include sangria.

Silver Sluggers Day: Fans who are 60 years old and above can purchase tickets at 50% off to every Wednesday home game in 2025. Plus, earn rewards for games attended. Presented By Sterling Health Care.

Thursday, June 5

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy 16 oz. fountain sodas and 16 oz. domestic draft beer for just $3. Presented By Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Special Appearance by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act: Welcome the Amazing Tyler and his unique act that consists of balancing wheelbarrows, bikes, ladders, and much more on his face while at the same time dancing to music and engaging the crowd!

Thursday Craft Beer Special: 16 oz. select craft draft beer only $5.00. Available at the Tiki Hut and Bell's Rita Cart only.

Friday, June 6

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game! Presented By 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Little League Night: Celebrate the youth baseball and softball All-Stars throughout Michiana. Baseball and softball organizations can participate in a special ticket fundraiser for their team. Contact Aric Kennedy in the Box Office.

Saturday, June 7 - Saturday home games start at 7:05 PM for the remainder of the season

Cancer Awareness Night: The South Bend Cubs join Beacon Health System as they stand up to cancer and support research to end cancer in our lifetime. Players be joined by their Cancer Awareness auction winners on the field before the game. Presented By Beacon Health Systems

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Presented By Indiana 811, WSBT-TV, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Sunday, June 8

Los Cabritos Maldichos Luchador Mask Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Los Cabritos Maldichos Luchador Mask. Presented By Revolutionary Soccer Training.

Los Cabritos Maldichos Days: Continuing the celebration of Latin culture, the South Bend Cubs will become the Los Cabritos Maldichos for select games this season, including this Sunday's. Join us for a special pre-game performance celebrating Latino culture, public address announcements in Spanish, Latin music, popular Latino food items, and more.

Sunday FUNday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players, and play catch on the field before the game. Presented By ABC-57 and B100. Gates open at Noon. Player autographs are scheduled for 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM, and catch on the field (weather pending) is scheduled for 12:45 PM to 1:10 PM.







