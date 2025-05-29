Cedar Rapids Belts Three Home Runs, Peschl Goes Six Strong Innings, Kernels Top Captains 6-2

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids offense launched three long home runs to back up starter Cole Peschl, who struck out seven across six innings of work in a 6-2 win over Lake County Thursday evening.

After one run was scored between the two teams on Wednesday, the Captains got a jumpstart on the offense in the top of the second inning. Jacob Cozart was hit by a pitch, then moved up to third on a ground out and a single. He scored on a throwing error on an attempted caught stealing to put Lake County on top 1-0.

That stayed the score until the top of the fifth. Wuilfredo Antunez homered to open the inning to double the Captains' lead to 2-0.

But that was all the offense the Captains would get against Kernels' starter Cole Peschl. The right-hander recorded a quality start, going six innings and striking out seven en route to his first high-A win.

In the home half of the fifth, the Kernels' offense came alive. With two outs, Poncho Ruiz doubled to right, then, one batter later, Jose Salas launched a two-run home run to even the score to 2-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Cedar Rapids bats stayed hot. To begin the inning, Nate Baez blasted a home run to left field to put the Kernels on top 3-2. One batter later, Brandon Winokur lasered a home run of his own to make it 4-2. The next batter, Danny De Andrade, then walked, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Jaime Ferrer sacrifice fly to up the lead to 5-2.

In the last of the seventh, the Kernels padded the lead. Kaelen Culpepper reached on a dropped third strike, and Kyle DeBarge doubled to bring him home and make it 6-2 Cedar Rapids, the score that would be the final.

In relief of Peschl, the Kernels' bullpen posted another scoreless game. Gabriel Yanez tossed two innings, striking out one, behind him, Cole Percival came on in the ninth and pitched a three-up, three-down frame to lock down the 6-2 victory.

With the win, the Kernels go to 27-20 on the season and 2-1 in the series against Lake County. Game four of the six-game set is slated for Friday at 6:35 with Ty Langenberg on the bump to face Jackson Humphries.







