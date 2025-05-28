Culpepper Blasts Leadoff Home Run, Kernels Win Pitchers Duel 1-0

May 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - Kaelen Culpepper ripped a leadoff home run, and the Kernels' pitching staff took Cedar Rapids the rest of the way in a 1-0 win over Lake County Wednesday afternoon.

After the Captains took the back-and-forth series opener on Tuesday, Cedar Rapids jumped ahead early in the bottom of the first inning Wednesday afternoon. Kaelen Culpepper lasered a leadoff home run to left to grab a 1-0 lead.

That was all Kernels starter Jose Olivares needed. The right-hander struck out seven across five innings of work, only allowing one hit and one walk.

Lake County's pitching staff was just as sharp. After the Culpepper home run, Captains' starter Matt Wilkinson did not allow another hit while striking out five across four innings of work. Behind him, Jay Driver and Kyle Scott both did not allow a run in two innings of work each.

Meanwhile, the Kernels' bullpen picked up right where Olivares left off. Jack Noble came on in the sixth inning and threw two innings for the first time this season, striking out three in a scoreless outing. Behind him, Spencer Bengard went three up, three down, including a strikeout in the eighth and Jacob Wosinski came out in the ninth to slam the door and earn his team-high sixth save of the year to secure the 1-0 Kernels victory.

With the win, Cedar Rapids goes to 26-20 on the season and 1-1 in the series against Lake County. Game three of the six-game homestand is set for 6:35 Thursday night; Cole Peschl gets the start for the Kernels against Dylan DeLucia.







