Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. West Michigan)

May 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 l Game #47

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (31-15) at Dayton Dragons (17-29)

RH Hayden Minton (no record) vs. RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 1.85)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Tuesday: West Michigan 12, Dayton 7. The Dragons connected on a season-high three home runs, all with men on base, and held a 7-4 lead after four innings before West Michigan scored six in the fifth to take a 10-7 lead. The Dragons finished the night with 11 hits including three by Leo Balcazar and two each by Johnny Ascanio, Victor Acosta, and Carlos Jorge. Balcazar, Jorge, and John Michael Faile all had home runs for Dayton. It was a tough night for the Dayton bullpen, which surrendered eight runs in five innings, giving up nine walks.

The Dragons began the current series with West Michigan on Tuesday after going 6-6 on a two-city road trip to Quad Cities and Peoria. During the 12-game trip, the Dragons batted .235, scoring 63 runs (3 rd in MWL during the period) with a team ERA of 4.96.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just two earned runs in 24 innings, an ERA of 0.75. Among pitchers with at least 20 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA and eighth in all Minor League Baseball.

Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden is fifth in the MWL in ERA at 1.85 among pitchers with at least 30 innings, while Jose Montero is sixth at 2.23..

Reliever Irvin Machuca has not allowed an earned run in eight innings with the Dragons after allowing no earned runs in 12.1 innings at Daytona. Overall in 2025, Machuca is one of two pitchers in the entire minors to have 20+ innings without allowing an earned run.

Victor Acosta has reached base safely in 20 consecutive games, the the longest on-base streak currently alive in the Midwest League. He had hits in 15 of the 20 games. In the other five, he drew walks in four games and was hit by a pitch in the other contest). Over his last 14 games, Acosta is 18 for 48 (.375) with 4 doubles, 1 triple, 12 walks, and 8 RBI. Acosta has lifted his batting average from .150 to .223 during this 14-game period.

Johnny Ascanio over his last nine games is 11 for 32 (.344) with two doubles.

Leo Balcazar has back-to-back 3-hit games and has hit safely in four straight games, going 9 for 20 (.450) with a home run and 5 RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Thursday, May 29 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Max Alba (1-2, 4.99) at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-1, 3.75)

Friday, May 30 (7:08 pm): West Michigan LH Andrew Sears (2-2, 3.69) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-3, 5.46) TV : Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, May 31 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Carlos Marcano (2-1, 3.19) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-1, 2.23)

Sunday, June 1 (1:05 pm): West Michigan RH Rayner Castillo (1-2, 5.08) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 5.51)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







