Dragons Battle into Extra Innings But Fall to West Michigan, 5-4

May 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - West Michigan's Izaac Pacheco drove in the tie-breaking run with a base hit in the top of the 10th inning and the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 5-4 on Wednesday night. West Michigan has won the first two games of the six-game series in Dayton.

Game Summary:

For the second straight night in the series, West Michigan got off to a quick start, putting their first five batters of the game on base and scoring two runs against Dayton starter Luke Hayden. Hayden settled down after the rough beginning to retire 12 of the next 14 batters as the Dragons battled back to get the lead.

Dayton scored on run in the third inning when Johnny Ascanio tripled and scored from third on Connor Burns' infield single to make it 2-1.

In the fourth, the Dragons scored three runs to take the lead. Yerlin Confindan singled to start the inning and stole second. Carlos Jorge delivered a base hit to drive in Confidan and tie the score at 2-2. Jorge then stole second, and after a walk to Johnny Ascanio, the Dragons pulled off a double steal to put runners at second and third. Burns singled to center field to drive in both Jorge and Ascanio to give Dayton a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning.

But the Dragons produced only two more hits the rest of the night as they were held scoreless over the final six innings of the 10-inning game. West Michigan scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to tie the score at 4-4.

In the top of the 10th, West Michigan's Izaac Pacheco singled with one out to drive in the free runner from second base and give the Whitecaps a 5-4 lead. The Dragons could not advance their free runner past second base in the bottom of the 10th.

The Dragons collected seven hits including two each by Burns, Jorge, and Ascanio.

Dragons reliever Easton Sikorski (2-2) was charged with the loss. He allowed one unearned run in three innings, surrendering just one hit and two walks with five strikeouts. The only run against Sikorski was scored by the free runner in the 10th inning. Sikorski lowered his earned run average to 0.67.

Notes: The Dragons stole four bases in the game to match their season-high. All four steals came in the fourth inning...Dayton's Victor Acosta went 0 for 5 to snap his 20-game on-base streak...After a tough night on Tuesday for the Dragons bullpen, Dayton relievers combined to work six innings on Wednesday and allowed only one earned run. Cody Adcock retired all five batters he faced in his outing, striking out three.

Up Next: The Dragons (17-30) host West Michigan (32-15) in the third game of a six-game home series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Thursday at 7:05 pm. Brian Edgington (2-1, 3.75) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

