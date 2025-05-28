TinCaps Drop Wednesday Game on Road
May 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped game two of their series on the road against the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate), 10-1.
The Loons (25-22), for a second straight game, struck first in the opening inning. The Loons led off the inning with a pair of singles before an infield error and a sac fly gave Great Lakes a 2-0 lead.
TinCaps (23-24) starter Clark Candiotti (No. 26 Padres prospect) bounced back, striking out six batters and walking just one across five innings pitched.
The 'Caps bats were no-hit through five innings as Great Lakes starter Wyatt Crowell struck out a career-high seven, hitting one batter through 4 2/3 innings pitched. Sean Barnett (No. 28 Padres prospect) garnered the TinCaps' first hit, lining a leadoff double to begin the sixth before Brandon Butterworth cut the deficit in half with an RBI single.
In the bottom of the frame, 11 Loons batters stepped to the plate, scoring seven runs on six hits. Great Lakes added another run in the seventh, going up by nine as the final seven TinCaps batters did not reach base.
Next Game: Thursday, May 29 vs. Great Lakes (6:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Jose Reyes
- Loons Probable Starter: RHP Eriq Swan (No. 17 Dodgers prospect)
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2025
- Charles, Bullpen Lift Quad Cities to Victory in Pitcher's Duel - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Pacheco Helps 'Caps Rally Again in Ten, 5-4 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dragons Battle into Extra Innings But Fall to West Michigan, 5-4 - Dayton Dragons
- Loons Pile on TinCaps, Vetrano Adds Four Hits in 10-1 Win - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps Drop Wednesday Game on Road - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Woodruff Goes Seven in Wisconsin Win - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Culpepper Blasts Leadoff Home Run, Kernels Win Pitchers Duel 1-0 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Woodruff Stymies Chiefs Wednesday - Peoria Chiefs
- Dragons on Television Friday on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- MWL-High 8,863 Attend Nuts' 3-0 Loss to Beloit - Lansing Lugnuts
- Sky Carp Shut Down Lugnuts to Even Series - Beloit Sky Carp
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
- River Bandits Sneak Past Cubs in Comeback Fashion 10-4 - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.