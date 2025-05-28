TinCaps Drop Wednesday Game on Road

May 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped game two of their series on the road against the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate), 10-1.

The Loons (25-22), for a second straight game, struck first in the opening inning. The Loons led off the inning with a pair of singles before an infield error and a sac fly gave Great Lakes a 2-0 lead.

TinCaps (23-24) starter Clark Candiotti (No. 26 Padres prospect) bounced back, striking out six batters and walking just one across five innings pitched.

The 'Caps bats were no-hit through five innings as Great Lakes starter Wyatt Crowell struck out a career-high seven, hitting one batter through 4 2/3 innings pitched. Sean Barnett (No. 28 Padres prospect) garnered the TinCaps' first hit, lining a leadoff double to begin the sixth before Brandon Butterworth cut the deficit in half with an RBI single.

In the bottom of the frame, 11 Loons batters stepped to the plate, scoring seven runs on six hits. Great Lakes added another run in the seventh, going up by nine as the final seven TinCaps batters did not reach base.

Next Game: Thursday, May 29 vs. Great Lakes (6:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Jose Reyes

- Loons Probable Starter: RHP Eriq Swan (No. 17 Dodgers prospect)

