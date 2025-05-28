Woodruff Goes Seven in Wisconsin Win

May 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Brandon Woodruff allowed one unearned run over seven innings to pick up a complete-game victory for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in a rain-shortened 5-1 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Wednesday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. Woodruff needed just 74 pitches in his rehabilitation start for the Rattlers.

Wisconsin (22-25) grabbed the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jadher Areinamo doubled, and Eduardo Garcia walked to put two on with no outs. Blake Burke moved Areinamo to third with a flyball to right. Marco Dinges drove in Areinamo with a sacrifice fly to right for the 1-0 lead.

The Chiefs (18-28) scored an unearned run against Woodruff in the top of the fifth inning. Brayden Jobert singled to start the inning. He moved to second on a ground out because he was running on the pitch. Then, Miguel Villarroel sent a high chopper to third. Daniel Guilarte fielded the ball near the bag and made a wild throw to first. Jobert scored on the error to tie the game.

Tayden Hall started the Wisconsin half of the fifth with a double to center. Guilarte earned redemption moments later with a one-out single to center to score Hall with the go-ahead run.

The Rattlers added to their advantage in the sixth inning. Burke singled and Dinges walked with one out. Juan Baez followed with a soft fly to right for a single. Burke tried to score on the play. The one-hop throw from Won-Bin Cho would have been in time, but the throw got by catcher Ryan Campos. Hancel Rincon, the starting pitcher for the Chiefs, was backing up the play and attempted a diving tag on Burke at the plate but was just a little late to allow Burke to score.

Hall was next and he cracked a double that drove in two insurance runs for a 5-1 lead.

Woodruff went back out for the top of the seventh inning. He allowed a two-out double before recording his sixth strikeout of the game. The tarp went on the field before the bottom of the seventh inning started and the game was called after a thirty-minute delay. Woodruff didn't walk a batter and allowed five hits to earn the win.

Game three of the series is Thursday night. Tyson Hardin (4-1, 1.21) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Gerardo Salas (1-4, 8.92) is set to start for Peoria. Game time is 6:40pm.

Thursday is Dinosaur Night with a special package that includes a ticket and a special dinosaur-themed Timber Rattlers jersey that is available at this link. This is also a Craft Brews & Brats Night presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a Salmon's Meat Products brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

There are several ways to catch the action if you can't make it to the stadium on Thursday. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:20am. The game will be televised on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The game is also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

PEO 000 010 0xx - 1 5 0

WIS 000 113 xxx - 5 6 1

FINAL - 7 INNINGS

WP: Brandon Woodruff (2-1)

LP: Hancel Rincon (1-1)

TIME: 1:40 (:30 Delay)

ATTN: 2,644







