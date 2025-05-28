Pacheco Helps 'Caps Rally Again in Ten, 5-4

May 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







DAYTON, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps turned to a familiar face on Wednesday in third baseman Izaac Pacheco, whose 3-RBI performance culminated in a go-ahead RBI-single as part of a come-from-behind 5-4 win over the Dayton Dragons in ten innings in front of 7,346 fans at Day Air Ballpark.

Coupled with a loss by the Lansing Lugnuts earlier in the day, the Whitecaps expand their lead to six games over Lansing in the Midwest League Eastern Division standings with the victory. Pacheco collected three RBI in the win and has knocked in eight runs over his past three contests. The Whitecaps, who rallied from a three-run deficit to pick up a victory on Tuesday, overcame a 4-2 disadvantage in the Wednesday win.

Much like the game on Tuesday, West Michigan jumped out to another early lead by plating a pair of runs in an opening frame highlighted by a run-scoring single by John Peck to help the 'Caps take a 2-0 lead. After an infield RBI-single by Connor Burns in the third, the Dragons struck for three runs against West Michigan starting pitcher Hayden Minton, making his Midwest League debut. Burns connected for a two-run single to give Dayton a 4-2 lead. The following two innings saw the Whitecaps even the contest with an RBI single by Pacheco and a game-tying RBI double by Archer Brookman to knot the contest at four. The score remained the same until the tenth when Pacheco blasted a go-ahead RBI single to score Peck from second base and give the 'Caps a 5-4 lead before reliever CJ Weins pitched a perfect ninth to collect his second save of the season and give West Michigan its fourth consecutive victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 32-15 while the Dragons fall to 17-30. Whitecaps righty Carlos Lequerica (5-0) tossed a scoreless ninth to earn his team-best fifth win of the season. Lequerica also holds the lowest ERA among 'Caps pitchers at 0.47. Dayton closer and Fraser, Michigan native Easton Sikorski (1-1) gave up Pacheco's go-ahead RBI single in an otherwise spectacular outing in three innings while striking out five to take his first loss of the season. West Michigan's bullpen posted another stellar performance on Wednesday, tossing six scoreless frames while striking out eight batters, and have now posted a 1.50 ERA through their 12 innings of the first two games of this series.

UP NEXT

This series moves to its third game when the Whitecaps face the Dragons at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday at 7:05 pm. Pitchers Max Alba and knuckleballer Kenny Serwa expect to take the mound for West Michigan against Dragons righty Brian Edgington. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.