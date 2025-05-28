Loons Pile on TinCaps, Vetrano Adds Four Hits in 10-1 Win

May 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (25-22) offense racked up ten runs on 15 hits, and for the second straight night, the pitching limited the Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-24) to one run. Great Lakes won 10-1 on a 61-degree overcast Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.

- Joe Vetrano added the first and sixth hit in a Loons seven-run bottom of the sixth. The 23-year-old had a four-hit performance with a single on a 3-0 pitch to start things. Facing a new left-hander later in the inning, he blooped a 3-2 pitch to left field, driving in two runs.

- Jackson Nicklaus added the lone extra-base hit of the sixth inning with a two-run double put up the left-field line. Zyhir Hope 's second of three singles plated Nicklaus. The Dodgers No. 3 prospect was plated by a two-run single by Jake Gelof, aided by a Fort Wayne error.

- Great Lakes added their 36th and 37th first-inning runs this season with a two-spot. Josue De Paula and Hope singled and stole a base. An error and sac fly netted both runs. Vetrano added his first of three RBI on the night with the sacrifice.

- Loons' pitching was stellar for a second game. Wyatt Crowell posted a career-high in strikeouts with seven and did not walk a batter.

- After Crowell's 4.1 innings, Christian Ruebeck threw six pitches, all strikes with two strikeouts.

- Roque Gutierrez tossed the final four innings, amassing four strikeouts. After two hits allowed through his first three faced with a run, only one runner reached scoring position.

Rounding Things Out

Great Lakes has 25 strikeouts through the first 18 innings of the series.

Up Next

Tomorrow Thursday, May 29th, the Loons go for a third straight win. Thursday is Margaritaville Night, presented by the Garpiel Group. Great Lakes will wear special edition Margaritaville jerseys that will be auctioned off at loons.com/auction. Proceeds support local non-profits. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.