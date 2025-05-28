MWL-High 8,863 Attend Nuts' 3-0 Loss to Beloit

May 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - With a Grand Slam School Day crowd of 8,863 in attendance - the largest single game crowd at the High-A level this season - Michael Snyder homered and Nick Brink combined with two relievers on a seven-hit shutout, leading the Beloit Sky Carp (25-22) to a 3-0 blanking of the Lansing Lugnuts (26-21) on Wednesday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

The crowd topped the Lugnuts' previous 2025 high of 7,532, set on May 14, the club's second of three Grand Slam School Days.

Beloit starter Brink had allowed eight runs on 12 hits and seven walks in his previous two MWL appearances, but scattered four hits and two walks while whiffing four in six innings. Gabe Bierman followed with two scoreless innings, working around three base hits, before Will Kempner fired a perfect ninth.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer singled and doubled in four at-bats and Jared Dickey added a double of his own in the scoreless offensive cause.

Lansing starter Nathan Dettmer tossed five effective innings in his home debut, but served up a two-run liner to Snyder in the fourth inning that just cleared the left field wall.

After two scoreless innings of relief from Jake Christianson, Beloit catcher Garret Forrester added an RBI double in the eighth off Tom Reisinger to close out the scoring.

The game was concluded in two hours and 14 minutes.

Marlins No. 5 prospect Noble Meyer, the 10th overall selection in the 2023 draft, starts the third game of the six-game series for Beloit at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. The Lugnuts counter with Corey Avant on a Central Michigan University-themed Coors Light Thirsty Thursday, with a CMU maroon and gold Lugnuts baseball cap giveaway.

