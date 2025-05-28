Woodruff Stymies Chiefs Wednesday

May 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

APPLETON, WI - For the second consecutive day, the Chiefs faced off with a rehabbing Brewers starter at Fox Cities Stadium. Two-time MLB All-Star Brandon Woodruff twirled seven innings of one-run baseball to lead Wisconsin to a rain-shortened 5-1 win.

Woodruff, in what was his third rehab start of the year as he battles back from multiple ailments, retired the first 10 batters he faced on Wednesday. He ultimately allowed only an unearned tally over seven innings of work. He scattered five hits and punched out six. Because play was halted after the top of the seventh, Woodruff will be credited with a complete game.

Chiefs starter Hancel Rincon initially went pitch-for-pitch with the Brewers star. Rincon dispatched the first nine batters he faced, as both starters were perfect after three innings.

The Rattlers drew first blood in the home fourth, cashing in a lead-off double on an RBI sac fly from Marco Dinges.

Peoria quickly tied the game in the top of the fifth. Wisconsin third baseman Daniel Guilarte misfired high of first base on an infield hit from Miguel Villarroel, allowing Brayden Jobert to motor in from second.

In the bottom of the inning, Wisconsin reclaimed the lead. With a runner on second and one out, Luiyin Alastre delivered a single that scored a run, making it 2-1.

Wisconsin broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning of a 2-1 contest. With two on and one out, Juan Baez singled home a run, and Tayden Hall followed with a sharp two-run single to right, extending the lead to 5-1.

The game was placed into a delay in the bottom of the seventh inning before it was ruled an official contest. With the loss, Peoria fell to 18-28 on the season.

Game three of the series is set for Thursday night. Right-hander Gerardo Salas makes the start for Peoria. First pitch set for 6:40 p.m.







