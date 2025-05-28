Sky Carp Shut Down Lugnuts to Even Series

May 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Sky Carp bounced back from a tough defeat Tuesday night to record a solid 3-0 victory Wednesday afternoon over the Lansing Lugnuts.

Nick Brink was outstanding as the Carp's starting pitcher, going six scoreless innings and allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out four.

Michael Snyder broke open a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and the game stayed 2-0 until the eighth inning.

In that frame, Gage Miller walked, stole second base and came home to score on a double from Garret Forrester to make it 3-0.

After Brink's fantastic start, Gabe Bierman came on for two scoreless frames, and Will Kempner closed it out for his fifth save of the season.

The Sky Carp and the Lugnuts will do battle again Thursday at 6:05 p.m. The Carp will return to ABC Supply Stadium for a six-game series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps beginning Tuesday, June 3 at 6:05 p.m.

Visit skycarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.