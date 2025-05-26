Doncon Activated from 7-Day IL; Mercedes Released

May 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Rayne Doncon has been activated off the 7-day IL and is active immediately. As a corresponding move, RHP Juan Mercedes has been released. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with nine on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids returns home to open a six-game series against Lake County Tuesday at 6:35.







