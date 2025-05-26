Doncon Activated from 7-Day IL; Mercedes Released
May 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Rayne Doncon has been activated off the 7-day IL and is active immediately. As a corresponding move, RHP Juan Mercedes has been released. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with nine on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids returns home to open a six-game series against Lake County Tuesday at 6:35.
Midwest League Stories from May 26, 2025
- Toyota Road Report: May 27-June 1 - South Bend Cubs
- Captain of the Week (5/20-5/25): Alfonsin Rosario - Lake County Captains
- Doncon Activated from 7-Day IL; Mercedes Released - Cedar Rapids Kernels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Doncon Activated from 7-Day IL; Mercedes Released
- Yost, TinCaps, Shutdown Kernels, Fort Wayne Takes the Series Finale 4-1
- TinCaps Sweep Cedar Rapids in Friday Night Doubleheader 6-2 and 9-3
- Kernels Bullpen Dominates, Cedar Rapids Tops Fort Wayne 3-1
- Kernels and TinCaps Postponed Wednesday